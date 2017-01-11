Cumberland Police Beat: Jan. 12

Arrests

1/1 at 3:34 a.m. Heather Chase, 33, of Upper Methodist Road, was arrested on by Officer Antonio Ridge on Upper Methodist Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 26, 2016, to Jan. 1.

Fire calls

12/29 at 7:03 p.m. Accident at Cumberland Service Plaza.

12/29 at 8:05 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

12/29 at 9:42 p.m. Power line down at Blanchard Road and Lupine Lane.

12/29 at 9:43 p.m. Alarm system activation on Tuttle Road.

12/29 at 10 p.m. Power line down on Blanchard Road.

12/29 at 10:46 p.m. Power line down on Greely Road Extension.

12/29 at 11:20 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Valley Road.

12/30 at 12:52 a.m. Electrical equipment problem on Tuttle Road.

12/30 at 1:54 a.m. Power line down on Range Road.

12/30 at 2:02 a.m. Power line down on Val Halla Road.

12/30 at 2:18 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Emerald Drive.

12/30 at 2:26 a.m. Electrical equipment problem on Gray Road.

12/30 at 3:23 a.m. Building fire at South and John Small roads on Chebeague Island.

12/30 at 4 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Coveside Road.

12/30 at 4:11 a.m. Power line down on Racehorse Drive.

12/30 at 4:40 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/30 at 6:01 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Pine Lane.

12/30 at 7:31 a.m. Power line down on Harris Road.

12/30 at 8:52 a.m. Power line down on Oak Ridge Road.

12/30 at 10:58 a.m. Power line down on Union Road.

12/30 at 12:19 p.m. Gas leak on Deans Way.

12/30 at 12:40 p.m. Power lines down on Gray Road.

12/30 at 12:59 p.m. Power lines down on Gray Road.

12/30 at 1:58 p.m. Electrical equipment problem on Longwoods Road.

12/30 at 4:13 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Kerri Drive.

12/30 at 4:24 p.m. Power line down on Bruce Hill Road.

12/30 at 6:05 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Schooner Ridge Road.

12/30 at 9:53 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Sand Point Lane.

12/30 at 10:27 p.m. Power line down on Rosa Way.

12/31 at 9:10 a.m. Hazardous condition on Arcadian Lane.

1/1 at 8:48 a.m. Power line down on Crystal Lane.

1/2 at 10:53 a.m. Power line down on Old Gray Road.

1/4 at 3:35 p.m. Trash fire at Greely High School.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Dec. 29, 2016, to Jan. 4.