Cumberland Police Beat: Feb. 9

Arrests

1/26 at 9:41 p.m. Alonzo Foster, 57, of George Road, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on George Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/29 at 2:40 a.m. Thomas Wiley, 24, of Forest Lane, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Forest Lake Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/26 at 11:46 p.m. David Dube, 45, of Bruce Hill Road, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

1/26 at 11:09 p.m. Electrical equipment issue on Tuttle Road.

1/27 at 7:51 a.m. Accident at Winn and Cross roads.

1/28 at 1:04 p.m. Sprinkler activation on Pumpkin Hollow.

1/30 at 6:57 a.m. Invalid assist on York Ledge Drive.

1/30 at 7:01 a.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

1/30 at 10:45 a.m. Malicious false alarm on Tuttle Road.

1/31 at 7:38 p.m. Gas or liquid condition on Hill Street.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to six calls from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.