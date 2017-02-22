Cumberland Police Beat: Feb. 23

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Feb. 7-13.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Feb. 7-13.

Fire calls

2/11, no time listed. Building fire on Range Road.

2/11 at 5:45 a.m. Fuel burner/boiler malfunction on Valley Road.

2/14 at 9:17 p.m. Gas leak on Mill Road.

2/14 at 3:36 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Upper Methodist Road.

2/15 at 2:34 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Mill Road.

2/15 at 10:02 p.m. Accident on Hillside Avenue.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Feb. 9-15.