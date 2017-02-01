Cumberland Police Beat: Feb. 2

Arrests

1/20 at 10:28 p.m. Andrea Vining, 22, of Tuttle Road, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Mill Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

1/19 at 4:50 p.m. George Isaac, 27, of Harrison Road, Norway, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

1/22 at 1:48 p.m. Public service on Jessies Lane.

1/24 at 4:36 p.m. Power line down on U.S. Route 1.

1/24 at 4:49 p.m. Power line down on Tuttle Road.

1/24 at 5:34 p.m. Fire call on Carriage Road.

1/24 at 7:07 p.m. Power line down on Woodside Drive.

1/24 at 8:08 p.m. Hazardous condition on Gray Road.

1/24 at 10:36 p.m. Arcing, shorted electrical equipment at Teal Drive and Ledge Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Jan. 19-25.