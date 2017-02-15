Cumberland Police Beat: Feb. 16

Arrests

1/31 at 9:04 p.m. Gail Roberts, 43, of Hill Street, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Hill Street on a charge of assault.

2/6 at 1:49 a.m. Jeffrey Taplin, 48, of Dutton Hill Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Antonio Ridge on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Fire calls

2/2 at 5:13 p.m. Accident on Interstate 95 in Gray.

2/2 at 5:56 p.m. Accident on Interstate 95 in Gray.

2/7 at 2:50 p.m. Accident on Skillin Road.

2/8 at 12:42 p.m. Building fire on Ledge Road.

2/8 at 4:08 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Winterberry Court.

2/8 at 8:58 p.m. Public service on Hedgerow Drive.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to five calls from Feb. 2-8.