Cumberland Police Beat: Feb. 16

1/31 at 9:04 p.m. Gail Roberts, 43, of Hill Street, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Hill Street on a charge of assault.
2/6 at 1:49 a.m. Jeffrey Taplin, 48, of Dutton Hill Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Antonio Ridge on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.
2/2 at 5:13 p.m. Accident on Interstate 95 in Gray.
2/2 at 5:56 p.m. Accident on Interstate 95 in Gray.
2/7 at 2:50 p.m. Accident on Skillin Road.
2/8 at 12:42 p.m. Building fire on Ledge Road.
2/8 at 4:08 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Winterberry Court.
2/8 at 8:58 p.m. Public service on Hedgerow Drive.
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to five calls from Feb. 2-8.
0 comments