Cumberland Police Beat: Dec. 7

No arrests were reported from Nov. 20-26.
11/14 at 1:45 a.m. A 16-year-old female, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer John Dalbec on Tinker Lane on a charge of assault.
11/18 at 11:39 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Lawn Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
11/23 at 11:53 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Lawn Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
11/21 at 12:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in Falmouth.
11/22 at 11:03 a.m. Gas leak on Foreside Road.
11/28 at 3:11 p.m. Building fire in Gray.
11/28 at 8:33 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Emerald Drive.
11/29 at 5:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Nov. 21-29.
