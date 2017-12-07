Cumberland Police Beat: Dec. 7

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 20-26.

Summonses

11/14 at 1:45 a.m. A 16-year-old female, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer John Dalbec on Tinker Lane on a charge of assault.

11/18 at 11:39 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Lawn Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

11/23 at 11:53 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Lawn Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fire calls

11/21 at 12:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in Falmouth.

11/22 at 11:03 a.m. Gas leak on Foreside Road.

11/28 at 3:11 p.m. Building fire in Gray.

11/28 at 8:33 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Emerald Drive.

11/29 at 5:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Nov. 21-29.