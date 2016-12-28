Cumberland Police Beat: Dec. 29

Arrests

12/18 at 6:13 a.m. Connor Fitzsimmons, 27, of Elm Street, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Antonio Ridge on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

12/17 at 11 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Antonio Ridge on Blanchard Road on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

12/17 at 11 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Blanchard Road on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

12/17 at 11 p.m. Three 17-year-old females, of Cumberland, were issued summonses by Officers Antonio Ridge and Scott Hendee on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

12/17 at 11 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Antonio Ridge on Blanchard Road on charges of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor, and furnishing liquor or a place for minors to consume it.

12/17 at 11 p.m. Two 17-year-old males, of North Yarmouth, and a 16-year-old male, of Cumberland, were issued summonses by Officers Antonio Ridge and Scott Hendee on Blanchard Road on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

12/17 at 11 p.m. John Saffian, 18, of Homestead Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Blanchard Road on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

12/17 at 11 p.m. Joseph Piwowarski, 18, of Greely Road, was issued a summons by Officer Antonio Ridge on Blanchard Road on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

12/15 at 11:12 a.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

12/15 at 1:27 p.m. Accident at Foreside Road and Starboard Lane.

12/17 at 10:52 a.m. Smoke or odor removal on Pinewood Drive.

12/18 at 11:09 a.m. Water or steam leak on Flintlock Drive.

12/19 at 8:40 p.m. Alarm system activation on Torry Pine Lane.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Dec. 15-21.