Cumberland Police Beat: Aug. 31

Arrests

8/20 at 9:13 a.m. Morgan Cahill, 23, of Ocean Reach, Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported between Aug. 14-20.

Fire calls

8/17 at 10:34 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Buds Trail.

8/19 at 8:49 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/19 at 3:26 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Gray Road.

8/19 at 6:23 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Bruce Hill Road.

8/21 at 6:33 a.m. Unintentional transmission of alarm on Chelsea Way.

8/22 at 8:42 a.m. Gas leak on Main Street.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Aug. 17-23.