Cumberland Police Beat: Aug. 3

Arrests

7/21 at 8:48 p.m. James Brown, 47, of Hillcrest Drive, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Hillcrest Drive on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/17 at 7:30 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Kirk Muzuzan on Main Street on a charge of illegal possession of tobacco products by a minor.

7/18 at 10:33 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Bruce Hill Road on charges of illegal possession of tobacco products by a minor and possession of marijuana.

7/18 at 10:33 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Gray, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Bruce Hill Road on charges of illegal possession of tobacco products by a minor, and possession of marijuana.

7/22 at 7:21 p.m. Jacob Burns, 31, of Silas Adams Road, Gray, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Blanchard Road on a charge of displaying a fictitious inspection sticker.

Fire calls

7/20 at 11:22 a.m. Service call on Greely Road.

7/20 at 2:04 p.m. Malicious false alarm on Deans Way.

7/20 at 7:33 p.m. Police matter on Blanchard Road Extension.

7/23 at 11:08 a.m. Smoke detector activation on U.S. Route 1.

7/26 at 6:55 p.m. Alarm system activation at the Interstate 95 southbound service plaza.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from July 20-26.