Cumberland Police Beat: Aug. 24

Arrests

8/9 at 7:40 a.m. Craig Huber, 54, of Emerald Drive, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Emerald Drive on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/10 at 10:13 p.m. Mackenzie Smith, 25, of Shaker Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension, and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/12 at 9:38 p.m. William Sanchez, 30, of Congress Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Castle Rock Drive on charges of operating without a license more than 90 days, displaying/possession of fictitious identification, operating a vehicle without a license, and on an immigration hold.

8/13 at 3:45 a.m. Richard Bourgault, 50, of Auburn Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/13 at 11:27 p.m. Elizabeth Gill, 59, of Bryana Way, New Gloucester, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 7-13.

Fire calls

8/10 at 12:28 a.m. System malfunction on Main Street.

8/14 at 5:54 a.m. Forest fire on U.S. Route 1.

8/14 at 1:15 p.m. Electrical equipment problem on Mackworth Lane.

8/14 at 8:11 p.m. Electrical equipment problem on Chelsea Way.

8/15 at 6:13 p.m. False alarm on Beach Drive.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Aug. 10-15.