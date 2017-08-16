Cumberland Police Beat: Aug. 17

Arrests

8/5 at 1:54 a.m. Lamont F. Brown, 41, of Tinker Lane, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Benjamin Burnes on a probation hold.

Summonses

8/1 at 10:52 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Cumberland, was issued a summons on Tuttle Road by Officer Scott Hendee on a charge of possession of marijuana.

8/1 at 10:52 p.m. John P. Riolo, 19, of Mill Road, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Tuttle Road by Officer Scott Hendee on charges of sale and use of drug paraphernalia, illegal transportation of drugs by a minor and illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

8/5 at 5:18 a.m. Deserea C. Debrienza, 20, of Horton Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Joseph Burke on a charge of operating without a license.

8/5 at 4:40 p.m. Janyl E. Hart, 40, of Westbrook Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Benjamin Burnes on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

8/6 at 4:57 a.m. MacKenzie E. Bowers, 20, of Little River Drive, Gorham, was issued a summons on Chet’s Way by Officer Joseph Burke on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

8/4 at 2:16 p.m. Wire down on Kathy Lane.

8/5 at 11:36 a.m. Alarm call on Hillside Avenue.

8/5 at 3:37 p.m. Smoke detector malfunction on Foreside Road.

8/6 at 12:22 p.m. Vehicle fire at Maine Turnpike Service Plaza.

8/9 at 5:27 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Aug. 3-9.