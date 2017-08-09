Cumberland Police Beat: Aug. 10

Arrests

7/29 at 2:47 a.m. Addie Todd, 19, of Grove Street, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Range Way on charges of violating conditions of release and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

7/31 at 2:42 a.m. Joseph Strattard, 37, of Cider Hill Lane, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/29 at 6:14 a.m. A 15-year-old female, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Tuttle Road on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

7/29 at 6:27 a.m. A 15-year-old female, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Tuttle Road on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

7/30 at 1:02 a.m. Julia Stefanilo, 22, of John Small Road, Chebeague Island, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Range Way on charges of criminal trespass and littering.

7/30 at 1:16 a.m. Addie Todd, 19, of Grove Street, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Range Way on charges of criminal trespass and littering.

7/30 at 1:25 a.m. Taylor Sawyer, 21, of Harmon Way, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Range Way on charges of criminal trespass and littering.

Fire calls

7/30 at 8:43 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Tuttle Road.

7/30 at 10:26 p.m. Accident on Interstate 95 in Falmouth.

7/31 at 5:11 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Blanchard Road.

8/2 at 9:33 a.m. Detector activation at Cumberland Service Plaza.

8/2 at 10:09 a.m. Unintentional alarm transmission on Main Street.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from July 27 to Aug. 2.