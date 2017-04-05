Cumberland Police Beat: April 6

Arrests

3/21 at 2:08 a.m. Meleah Mark, 49, of Meriden, Connecticut, was arrested by Officer Antonio Ridge on U.S. Route 1 on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

3/21 at 2:24 a.m. Robert Miller, 54, of Meriden, Connecticut, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/22 at 12:13 a.m. Tanya Santos, 50, of Greely Road Extension, North Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Antonio Ridge in North Yarmouth on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/27 at 2:47 a.m. Kyle Moore, 20, of Gray Road, North Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Orchard Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 20-26.

Fire calls

3/27 at 8:56 p.m. Accident on Crossing Brook Road.

3/28 at 10:02 p.m. Building fire on Carriage Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from March 23-29.