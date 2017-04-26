Cumberland Police Beat: April 27

Arrests

4/14 at 11:08 p.m. Paul Garnafngin, 26, of Portland Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on charges of with operating with a suspended or revoked license, attaching false license plates and operating with a suspended registration.

Summonses

4/12 at 3:06 p.m. A 14-year-old male, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Tuttle Road on a charge of assault.

4/16 at 11:32 a.m. Wyatt Dowling, 23, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Cumberland Commons on a charge of operating without a license.

4/17 at 12:20 a.m. Sarah Hart, 56, of Alling Drive, Gray, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes in Gray on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

4/17 at 9:44 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Old Colony Lane.

4/17 at 4:53 p.m. Woods fire in area of power lines on Rock Ridge Run.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from April 13-19.