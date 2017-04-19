Cumberland Police Beat: April 20

Arrests

4/7 at 3:16 a.m. Kyle Moore, 20, of Gray Road, North Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Orchard Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

4/7 at 9:03 p.m. Dana Sherman, 50, of Drowne Road, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Drowne Roadon charges of disorderly conduct, terrorizing and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

4/5 at 3:29 p.m. Nathaniel McArthur, 24, of Cumberland Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/7 at 12:23 a.m. Margaret Chaplin, 23, of Woodman Road, New Gloucester, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle in more than 150 days.

Fire calls

4/11 at 3:19 p.m. Power line down at Orchard Road and Blanchard Road Extension.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical service responded to three calls from April 6-12.