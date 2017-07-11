Cumberland County residents urged to get CodeRED app

PORTLAND — Government officials are urging residents and business owners to sign up for CodeRED on their municipal government website or download the app on their cell phones to receive emergency alerts.

CodeRED is used by public safety agencies throughout the county for alerts about severe weather, dangerous situations, evacuation notices and missing persons.

The effort was announced in a news release Monday by Cumberland County spokeswoman Amy Carole, who said as many as 80,000 people will receive messages urging them to register for the alerts.

Bill Holmes, Cumberland County Regional Communication Center director, is leading the registration drive and can be reached at 893-2810 or holmes@cumberlandcounty.org.