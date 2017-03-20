Cumberland church preaches energy efficiency

CUMBERLAND — Strides taken to enhance energy efficiency earned the Cumberland Congregational Church $1,000 in Interfaith Power & Light’s annual Cool Congregations Challenge.

The 282 Main St. church was one of five congregations across the country to receive an award; CCC earned top marks in the Renewable Role Model category. More information on the various categories is available at coolcongregations.org/cool-congregations-winners-2016.

The church last fall hosted a window insert project, through which frames were wrapped on both sides with clear polyolefin. The frames then fit snugly into windows with foam weatherstripping, which reduces heat loss and prevents air leaks.

The CCC around the same time installed 57 solar panels, geared toward covering 85-90 percent of the church’s electricity needs, and dropping its annual carbon footprint by 40,000 to 50,000 pounds.

“We are honored and grateful for this recognition as we realize many faith groups are doing good work to help the planet,” Lalla Carothers of Cumberland, coordinator of the church’s “green team,” said March 15.

It is the first time the church, which a few years ago earned Green Faith Certification, has received such an award. Entering the Cool Congregations contest was a team effort with church member Ira Hartman, Carothers said.

She was not yet sure how the church would use the $1,000, but suspected it would go toward inspiring others to “go solar,” she said.

