Crowley’s Durham Warriors meet the challenge

Laura Holzwasser of Boston lifts the letter “I” block during the “Building Blocks” Durham Warriors Survival Challenge in Durham on June 23. Holzwasser and her 11 teammates from the “Tinda” tribe competed against the men’s “Umpe” tribe at the fifth annual event that raises money for Bob Crowley’s Durham Warriors Project, which provides free stays for veterans at Crowley’s Durham retreat, Maine Forest Yurts. Contestants during the “Building Blocks” challenge had to run, lift, and pass blocks that spell “Survivor” without letting the blocks be touched by hand or the ground. (Daryn Slover / Sun Journal)

Dan Rodaire, right, of New York City celebrates with John Raymond of New Orleans after finishing the “It’s in the Bag” challenge during the Durham Warriors Survival Challenge on June 23. (Daryn Slover / Sun Journal)

“Survivor” Season 17 winner Bob Crowley hosts the Durham Warriors Survival Challenge to raise money for his nonprofit Durham Warriors Project, which provides free stays for veterans at Crowley’s Durham retreat, Maine Forest Yurts. (Daryn Slover / Sun Journal)