Cross country runners impress at New Englands

Many of Forecaster Country’s best cross country runners traveled to Belfast Saturday to compete in the New England championships.

In the boys’ meet, won by Xavier, Connecticut, Falmouth, the Class A state champion, placed 23rd, while Greely came in 28th.

The Yachtsmen were led by Conner Piers, who was 67th for scoring purposes, completing the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 52.44 seconds. Also scoring were John Auer (73rd, 16:55.14), Charlie Henning (118th, 17:26.61), Jared Troubh (153rd, 17:46.70) and Alex Kinley (158th, 17:51.09).

The Rangers were paced by Luke Marsanskis (86th, 17:01.15) and Matthew Todd (87th, 17:03.03). Also scoring were Caleb Thurston (123rd, 17:28.90), Sam Wilson (142nd, 17:39.45) and Adam Bruder (168th, 17:59.43).

Yarmouth senior standout Luke Laverdiere, the Class B champion, posted the eighth-best individual time (15:59.70).

In the girls’ meet, which was won by Pinkerton, New Hampshire, Yarmouth placed 28th. The Clippers were led by Anneka Murrin, who was 33rd in 19:26.74. Also scoring were Greta Elder (109th, 20:41.71), Abi Thornton (157th, 21:31.47), Mary Psyhogeos (170th, 22:08.41) and Eliza Crowley (196th, 23:25.08).

Greely didn’t score as a team. Marin Provencher (141st, 20:21.11) and Julia Curran (168th, 20:42.70) scored as individuals.

Falmouth’s Sofie Matson, the Class A state champion, had the 10th-best individual time (18:17.30). Teammates Malaika Pasch (62nd, 19:26.79) and Karley Piers (72nd, 19:31.67) also took place.

Freeport’s Lily Horne, the Class B individual champion, had the 29th-best individual time (18:55.28).

