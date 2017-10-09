Crop Hunger Walk to be held in Portland

PORTLAND — The Casco Bay Crop Hunger Walk will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, along Back Cove. Organizers have set a goal of 150 walkers and raising at least $15,000 to help stop hunger and poverty.

Eleven area churches are cooperating to sponsor the walk, which is held every other year. A quarter of the funds raised will benefit the Wayside Soup Kitchen in Portland, the South Portland Food Cupboard and Project FEED. The remainder will support Church World Service and other international agencies, including CARE, Catholic Relief Services and Heifer International.

Anyone who would like to support the effort but can’t attend Sunday’s walk can make donations online.