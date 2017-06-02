Crash into Harpswell home kills motorcyclist

Harpswell resident Levi Alexander, 28, died June 1 when he lost control of this motorcycle and hit a house on Harpswell Neck Road. Alexander was traveling south when he apparently lost control of the 2009 Kawasaki dirt bike, veered off the road, and became airborne before hitting the house at 1942 Harpswell Neck Road, according to Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Police and the Harpswell Neck Fire Department responded at 8:49 p.m. to find Alexander, who was not wearing a helmet, had died on impact, Stewart said. The motorcycle was not registered for road use, according to Stewart, and a witness told police Alexander was doing a wheelie just before the crash.

