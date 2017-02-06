Coyne named Deering softball coach

Deering has named former assistant John Coyne as its new varsity softball coach. Coyne spent two years as a volunteer coach, then three seasons leading the junior varsity team.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Coyne said. “It’ll be easy for me to take over because I know the kids. We have a good, core group coming back. We hope to keep growing the program. We’ve gone from zero wins to one to two to four. We have more wins in us. The kids are getting excited. I just want them to believe.”

Deering athletic director Melanie Craig is excited about the hire.

“We’re thrilled to promote John to the varsity position,” Craig said. “As the JV coach, he’s played a vital role in advancing the program. He’s definitely a great match.”

