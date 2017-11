PORTLAND — Kim Cook won the City Council District 5 seat Tuesday, defeating Marpheen Chann and Craig Dorais.

Cook will replace incumbent David Brenerman, who decided not to seek a second term in the seat he won in 2014.

All three candidates were making their first runs for office. Cook got 2,462 votes, while Chann and Dorais got 872 and 566, respectively.

District 5 covers the north and west of the city beyond Stevens and Allen avenues to Westbrook and Falmouth.