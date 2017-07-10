Convent redevelopment underway in Portland

PORTLAND — Developers Collaborative and Seacoast Management have begun planned renovations and redevelopment of the historic St. Joseph’s Convent on Stevens Avenue. The project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

Known locally as the Motherhouse, the convent was built in 1908 and provided housing for the Sisters of Mercy for a century.

Redevelopment of the Motherhouse is the first step toward turning the entire campus into a mix of affordable and market-rate housing for older adults, while continuing to be home to The Maine Girls’ Academy.

In all, 88 new units of housing will be added to the neighborhood, with 66 at affordable rates as per federal guidelines. Formal leasing for the Motherhouse is scheduled to begin in summer 2018.