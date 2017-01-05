Construction project helps out local charities

FALMOUTH — For the past five years, OceanView at Falmouth has made significant donations to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland and the Cumberland Wood Bank.

With OceanView’s most recent project, a 14-unit addition to the Schoolhouse Cottages development, that tradition continues at the senior living community.

Chris Wasileski, the development project manager at OceanView, said about $30,000 worth of materials, from cabinets, doors, windows and copper piping, have been donated to the Re-Store, which is operated by Habitat for Humanity.

The sale of these items goes toward funding new Habitat homes for local families, which fits with OceanView’s vision of supporting affordable housing options, Wasileski said.

To make room for the new cottages, OceanView bought and razed three, one-story ranch homes located at 170, 172 and 174 Middle Road. All the usable materials from each of the homes was salvaged and donated to Habitat, including the boilers, according to Wasileski.

Along with the donations to Habitat, Wasileski said the hardwood trees that must come down to make room for the new cottages will all be donated to the Cumberland Wood Bank, which should provide about 10 cords of wood this winter.

The wood bank provides heating assistance for low-income residents of the area, and volunteers work hard each fall and early winter to split trees that have been donated into usable firewood, according to Wasileski.

He said the giving doesn’t end there, with OceanView also donating to a variety of different food pantries and any local charity supported by the residents.

Volunteers at the Cumberland Wood Bank cut donated trees to create usable firewood for local low-income residents.