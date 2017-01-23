Complete Streets project in Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth seeks public input

CUMBERLAND — The Complete Streets transportation improvement plan – focusing on U.S. Route 1 in Falmouth, Cumberland and Yarmouth – is due to be completed this spring.

In the meantime, a series of meetings has been scheduled to gather input from residents of the three towns and hear feedback from a community survey conducted late last year.

The endeavor is meant to improve the 10-mile corridor for all applicable modes of transportation: passengers cars, buses and trucks, as well as bicycles and pedestrians.

The Complete Streets planning method reflects “the understanding that streets should be safe and accommodating to all users and all modes of travel,” according to a November 2016 project press release.

The plan in part recommends redesigning two U.S. Route 1 intersections deemed most dangerous: Route 88 in Falmouth and Route 88/Interstate 295 Exit 17 in Yarmouth.

Other hoped-for improvements include bicycle paths, sidewalks, turning lanes and pedestrian crossings.

The public is invited to the following meetings:

• Tidesmart, 380 U.S. Route, Falmouth, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

• Cumberland Town Hall Council Chambers, 290 Tuttle Road, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

• Yarmouth Public Library, 215 Main St. in Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

• Falmouth Town Hall, 271 Falmouth Road, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

Falmouth has already started work in line with the Complete Streets aim; last summer a major road reconstruction project from Martin’s Point Bridge to Bucknam Road was completed.

The town also formed a Route 1 North Committee to focus on the remainder of U.S. Route 1 up to the Cumberland line.

