Community Calendar: Sept. 27-Oct. 6

Greater Portland

Benefits

Thursday 9/28

Portland Boxing Club Networking and Boxing Fundraiser, 33 Allen Ave., Portland. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., boxing at 6:30. Tickets $100, six for $500 at djf@macpage.com.

Friday 9/29

Fire 5K, Back Cove trail at Payson Park to benefit St. Brigid School in Portland. Kids fun run, 5:30 p.m.; 5K at 5:45 p.m. Register at www.running4free.com.

Saturday 9/30

Walk for Food, 2 p.m., Back Cove Trail, Portland, starting at Preble Street Park, hosted by Buddhist Global Relief, raises money for Preble Street, Oxfam and other famine relief. Cars available for those with mobility issues, Sandra Garson, esandyg@gmail.com, 389-4770.

Tuesday 10/3

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland fundraiser, 4-10 p.m., Elsemere BBQ & Wood Grill, 448 Cottage Road, South Portland, percentage of proceeds donated.

Tuesday 10/3

Marine Mammals of Maine fundraiser, 5- 9 p.m., Flatbread Company, 72 Commerical St., Portland, live music, raffle and portion of sales for every pizza sold will be donated.

Saturday 10/14

White Cane Walk For Independence, 9 a.m., The Iris Network, 189 Park Ave., Portland, 1.5-mile wheelchair accessible walk around Deering Oaks Park. Special guests, food, raffle, prizes, www.theiris.org.

Sunday 10/15

Casco Bay CROP Walk, Back Bay in Portland, hosted by 8 area congregations to raise funds for hunger programs. Donate online at crophungerwalk.org/portlandme. To join, contact Jeffrey K. Jordan, 939-2514.

Bulletin Board

Freeport Fall Festival, Oct. 6-8, L.L. Bean and Freeport Village Station, art, food, music, http://freeportfallfestival.com.

Saturday 9/30

Harvest Fair, 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., St. Brigid School, 695 Stevens Ave., Portland. Inflatable rides, food, games, live entertainment, petting zoo.

Sunday 10/1

Blessing of the Animals, 2 p.m., Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road.

Pettengill Farm Day, hosted by Freeport Historical Society, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Crafts, games, cider pressing, geocaching, agility dog, tours, The Maine Squeeze accordion band and old-time baseball game, 31 Pettengill Road, Freeport. Admission $5/$2.

Chinese Moon Festival, hosted by the Chinese and American Friendship Association and the Confucius Institute of USM, 4-7:30 p.m., The Woodfords Club, 179 Woodford St., Portland. Potluck, entertainment, moon-themed singing and poetry.

Thursday 10/5

Senior Expo, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St.,Freeport, 40+ sources of info. Free.

Sunday 10/8

Latino Festival, noon-5 p.m., Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish hall, corner of Sherman and Mellen streets, Portland. Children’s games, handmade crafts, live music, Central and South American cuisine.

Books/Authors

Wednesday 9/27

Antique Book Restoration & Calligraphy, 7-9 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, $5 nonmembers, 773-8396, mcma1857@gmail, www.mainemechanics.org.

Thursday 10/5

National Book Foundation Executive Director Lisa Lucas in conversation with Michael Paterniti, Spotlight Lecture Series, 6 p.m. Maine Girls Academy, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland.

Friday 10/6

Bruce Coffin, “Beneath the Depths” 5-8 p.m., MCMA’s First Friday Authors Series in Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St.

Ongoing

Many Voices Teen Book Group, 2:30-3:30 p.m., third Saturday, Portland Public Library. Drop-in, see selection at portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups/.

Literary Lunch, Portland Public Library, noon, last Wednesday of the month.

Peaks Island Book Group, 129 Island Ave., first Tuesday 7-8 p.m., 766-5540, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups/.

Portland Public Library book group, 5 Monument Square, third Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 871-1700 ext. 705, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups/.

Riverton Book Group, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, second Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 797-2915, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups/.

Anthology, adult story time, 10:30 a.m., last Wednesday, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, 767-7660.

Writer’s Group, 2 p.m., first and third Saturdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway.

Reader’s Circle, 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, last Thursday; free and open to the public, registration not required.

Bulletin Board

4-H Pig Raffle and Food Booth, Cumberland Fair, daily 6 a.m.-9 p.m. through Sept. 30, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland.

Pumpkin Hayrides, Wolfe’s Neck Farm, Freeport, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 30-Oct. 29, $5/person.

Saturday 9/30

Apple Day Celebration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Maine Audubon, US Route 1, Falmouth. Cider press, apple toss, scavenger hunt, crafts, tea tasting, live music, $7 nonmembers.

Pixel Fund Dog Adoption and Fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Lazy Bones Dog Grooming Spa, 213 US Route 1, Falmouth.

Harvest Celebration, 6:30-10 p.m., hosted by Scarborough Education Foundation at Camp Ketcha, 366 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Live music, food, casino tables and silent auction.

Wednesday 10/11

JAM Fest, 5-9 p.m., hosted by PROPEL Portland and Junior Achievement of Maine, The Portland Club, 156 State St., local beers, food, music, networking and volunteer opportunities, free, register at http://bit.ly/2flvyCd.

Saturday 10/14

Fall Festival on the Farm, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wolfe’s Neck Farm, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, hayrides, demos, music, animals, food, $8, under 4 free.

Ongoing

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal) 7 p.m. last Tuesday through April, Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road, Durham. New members welcome, Duncan Daly at 865-6188, or Mike Yates, 233-6952.

Casco Bay Newcomers, second Tuesday through June, for residents from South Portland to Yarmouth, various locations, call Sybil at 263-5546 for more.

Farm Stand, 1-5 p.m. Fridays, outside WIC office, 190 Lancaster St., Portland. Hosted by Cultivating Community; credit, WIC and/or SNAP accepted.

Scarborough Garden Club, 12:30 p.m. third Thursday, Hillcrest Retirement Center, 108 Hillcrest Ave. New members welcome, www.scarboroughgardenclub.org.

Call for Volunteers

Cumberland Woodbank, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., every Tuesday and Thursday until last week in October. Contact Dave at 747-2868, ext. 505 or dcarlson@maine.rr.com.

The Opportunity Alliance has openings for foster grandparents and senior companions in Cumberland County. Stipend, mileage reimbursement, 773-0202, fgp@opportunityalliance.org.

Tuesday 10/3

Freeport Volunteer Recognition Reception, 6 p.m., Freeport Town Hall, 30 Main St.

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, ongoing volunteer opportunities for caring people who can offer three to four hours per week, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, 772-0115.

American Red Cross needs volunteers in the disaster services, health and safety and administration departments, 874-1192, ext. 115.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is looking for people who can positively impact children for a few hours each month, 773-5437, somebigs.org.

Cumberland Area Rides and Cumberland Aging in Place need volunteer drivers and companions to help local seniors. Interview, vetting and training required, contact Lisa Crowley at 829-3367, cumberlandrides@gmail.com.

Drivers needed for The Road To Recovery program to transport cancer patients to treatment in Cumberland County. Must be 18 or older, with valid license, reliable vehicle, clean driving record and proof of insurance. Free training, American Cancer Society, 800-227-2345, or cancer.org.

Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions, adults 55 and older wanted to make a difference while earning extra money. Foster Grandparents help in schools, Senior Companions visit adult day programs or homes, 773-0202, FGP@opportunityalliance.org.

HART Cat Shelter, 302 Range Road, Cumberland. Apply at hartofme.com or 829-4116.

Hospice volunteers wanted to be part of the VNA Home Health Hospice team, bringing comfort to those facing a terminal illness. Contact Beth Simmons at 400-8852 or simmonsb@emhs.org.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing need for volunteers to assist refugees transitioning to the U.S., 881-8550.

Scarborough Land Trust, volunteers needed to build trails at Pleasant Hill Preserve. Sunday 10 a.m.-noon; Monday 4 p.m.-dark; Thursday 9-11 a.m. until Nov. 1. No experience necessary; all ages welcome. Contact Toby Jacobs at tjacobs@scarboroughlandtrust.org or 844-0114.

Dining Out

Saturday 9/30

BBQ Chicken Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Durham Friends Meetinghouse, 532 Quaker Meetinghouse Road. Adults/$15; seniors & teens/$12; kids/$6. Discounts for reservations; call 318-8531. Proceeds benefit Kakamega Orphans Care Centre.

Disaster Relief Bean Supper, 5-6 p.m., West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountian Road, Falmouth. Includes hot dogs, pulled pork, casseroles. Adults/$8, kids/$4 FMI 797-4066.

Baked Bean and Spaghetti Supper, seatings at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., Pownal Congregational Church at Pownal Center. Proceeds benefit Amvets Post 13, adults/$10, kids and vets/$5.

Bean hole bean supper, 4:30-6 p.m., 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, includes dogs, mac & cheese, adults/$8, kids/$3.

Pancake Breakfast, 9-11 a.m., South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave., Music Boosters, $6.50 or $20/family, marching band uniform fundraiser.

Friday 10/6

Friday Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Haddock chowder, monthly special, biscuits, by donation.

Saturday 10/7

All-You-Can-Eat Roast Beef Supper, 4:30-6 p.m., Scarborough Lion’s Den, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough, proceeds benefit Scarborough Fire Department’s Engine 4. Adults/$10, kids under 12/$5, take-out available.

Ongoing

Free Dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Thursday, St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland, handicapped accessible, 878-1989.

Health

OmBody Meditation & Mindfulness for Busy People, 12:10-12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3-Dec. 19, Think Tank Co-working, 533 Congress St., Portland, ombodyhealth.com/community-events, free.

Thursday 9/28

“DIY Stress Relief,” 5:30-7 p.m., MaineHealth Learning Resource Center, 5 Bucknam Road, Falmouth, $2o, register at https://lrcclasses.coursestorm.com/.

Monday 10/2

Lyme Busters support and education group, 6:30 p.m., Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth.

Ongoing

Heart Meditation, hosted by United Methodist communities of HopeGateWay, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 509 Forest Ave., Portland, 899-2435, newlightportland.org. Free.

Fit to Dance, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Mammograms/pap tests available at no cost for women 40-64 through Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program, 874-8942 or 800-350-5180.

Restorative yoga, drop-in class 9-10:15 a.m. every Thursday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Tai Chi, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Just for Kids

Songs & Stories en Français, 10:30-11 a.m. Mondays, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Weekly story time in French starting Oct. 2.

Friday 9/29

“Girls Night Out,” 6 p.m. First Parish Congregational Church, Scarborough, for potential Girl Scouts and volunteers, girlscoutsofmaine.org, 888-922-4763.

Ongoing

Baby Singalong, 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays & Saturdays; Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Mondays; Infant/Toddler Story Time Tuesday 10 and 10:15 a.m. Pre-School Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, 781-2351.

Fun & Games, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Pokemon & More, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Fridays; Magic Matches! 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturdays; Lego Club, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Baby and Parent Get-Together, 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. For babies up to 18 months to listen to music, play and meet new people.

Lego Club, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 3:30-4:30 p.m. first Wednesday through April. Open play, all Legos provided for children age 5-11, must be accompanied by an adult.

Yoga for Kids, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday.

Family Story Play Yoga, 11-11:45 a.m., third Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Teen Writing Crew, 1:30-2:30 p.m., second Saturday, plus 4:30-5:30 p.m. an additional Tuesday, S. Donald Sussman Teen Library at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Baby Builders, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Duplos, free play and socializing for newborns to age 4.

Flash Story Time, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, stories and songs, South Portland Memorial Branch, 155 Westcott Road.

Letter Zoo, stories and songs for ages 3-5, Fridays at 10:30 a.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway.

Baby Bounces and Books, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Fridays; Tales and Tunes, preschool story hour 10:15-11 a.m. and 2-2:45 p.m. Thursdays; Tales for Twos, 11-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Tail Waggin’ Tales, reading program with therapy dogs every Tuesday at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Email mbatson@yarmouthlibrary.org to sign up.

The Pavillion at Railroad Square, off Main Street, Yarmouth, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, interactive trucks, and farm and construction equipment, 846-3120. Free.

Support

Brain Aneurysm Statewide Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., last Thursday, Room 9, Dana Health Education Center, Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall St. Portland. For survivors, family members, caregivers, see maineba.org for more.

New Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, 10 a.m. third Wednesday, Handy’s, 367 Main St., Yarmouth, drop-in, zenhead@gmail.com.

Ongoing

Aging in Place Friendly Visitor program for those 60+ in Cumberland offers weekly visits by a trained volunteer who will provide companionship based on mutual interests. To apply or refer someone: AIP@cumberlandmaine.com, 245-8033.

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6-7 p.m., second Wednesday, Sedgewood Commons 22 Northbrook Dr., Falmouth, Patricia.Burke@genesishcc.com.

Brain Aneurysm Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., last Thursday, Room 9, Dana Health Education Center at Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall St. Portland, http://kat-walk.org/support.html.

Cancer Community Center, wellness classes, complementary therapies, nutritional counseling, CancerCommunityCenter.org, 774-2200.

Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. For adults affected by cancer, their families and friends.

Center for Autism and Related Disorders Portland, support group for caregivers of those with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities, 6 p.m., second Tuesday of the month, Easter Seals Maine, 25 Presumpscot St., Portland. For more, contact Lindsay Payeur at 573-7424.

CODA: Co-Dependents Anonymous meets every Friday 12:30-1:30 p.m., St. Dominic’s Church, Mellen St., Portland, call Elizabeth at 799-4599.

Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group, third Wednesday, 3 p.m., Compassus, 23 Spring St., Suite C, Scarborough, 761-6967, compassushealthcare. com.

Families of people with dementia support group 4-5 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, St. Joseph’s Rehab and Residence, 1133 Washington Ave., Portland.

Family Crisis Services, local domestic violence resource center serving Cumberland County with legal help, shelter and support. For information about support groups held in Brunswick, Bridgton or Portland call 721-0199; 24-hour hotline 800-537-6066.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, free 12-step program. Tuesday, 9 a.m., St. Maximilian Church 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Kimberly, 899-6588; Wednesday, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Roberta, 839-6452; Thursday, 9 a.m., First Parish Congregational UCC, 40 Main St., Freeport, Sandi, 838-8991. Visit foodaddicts.org or call contact to confirm meeting.

Free Ride Service by Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee, call Ginny Vandyke at 829-3848.

Gynecological and Breast Cancer Group, 6-7:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200, or cancercommunitycenter.org.

Hope Group/Attitudinal Healing, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Maine Medical Center, Dana Center classroom #1; Portland Recovery Community Center, 468 Forest Ave. Portland, Thursdays 5:30-7:30 p.m., Contact Liz, 727-420-2964

Kids First, workshops and support groups for families going through divorce, Kids First Center, 222 St. John. St., Suite 101, Portland, 761-2709, info@kidsfirstcenter.org, kidsfirstcenter.org.

LaLeche League, every Wednesday, 9 a.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, 767-0920.

Leukemia Society Family Support group, third Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., 778 Maine St., South Portland, 774-2200.

Living with Cancer, 10-11:30 a.m., fourth Thursday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, for patients and families coping with any kind of cancer at any point in their journey.

Look Good … Feel Better with the American Cancer Society, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, help with wigs, makeup, self-esteem, cancercommunitycenter.org. Free.

Maine Buddy Program provides one-to-one, peer support from trained volunteers for adults dealing with cancer, CancerCommunityCenter.org, 774-2200.

Mended Hearts Cardiac Support Group, Maine Medical Center Learning Resource Center, 100 WEST Campus Drive, Scarborough. Survivors available from diagnosis, during and after hospital stays; visits can be in person, by phone or email, 523-0883 or robynshaw13@icloud.com.

Mental Illness Family Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m., second, third and fourth Mondays of the month, Dana Center, 22 Bramhall St., classroom #2, Portland. NAMI Portland. FMI call Mike, 703-966-8875.

Mornings with Friends, for senior socialization and entertainment, 10-11:30 a.m., third Wednesday. Location alternates between Congregational Church of Cumberland at 282 Main St. and the United Methodist Church at 52 Tuttle Road, 829-3318 or sgold@cumberlandmaine.com.

Overeaters Anonymous/Portland, Sunday, 7 p.m., Brighton Medical Center, 335 Brighton Ave.; Tuesday and Friday, 6 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St.; Saturdays, 9:30 and 10 a.m., Wishcamper Center at USM, 44 Bedford St., oamaine.org.

PFLAG Support Group, 7-8:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Equality Community Center, 511 Congress St., Portland, (new location), 831-3015, pflagportlandmaine.org.

South Portland Food Cupboard, 130 Thadeus St., Thursday 8:30-11:30 a.m., for residents of South Portland, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, and surrounding communities, 874-0379, southportlandfoodcupboard.org.

Speaking Up for Us of Maine, Portland chapter of statewide, self-advocacy organization for those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, 10:30 a.m.-noon, second & fourth Tuesday, Port Credit Union, 285 Forest Ave., Portland, sufumaine.org.

Tea and Talk, 9:30-11 a.m., residents meet second Thursday of the month at Cumberland Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road, 829-2208 or cstennett@cumberlandmaine.com.

Tender Living Care, for families facing serious illness, every Monday at The Center for Grieving Children, 555 Forest Ave., Portland, 775-5216 or cgc@cgcmaine.org.

The Center for Grieving Children, free bereavement peer support groups for children ages 3-18, their parents and caregivers, young adults, bereaved parents and widow/widowers/partners, 555 Forest Ave., Portland, 775-5216, cgc@cgcmaine.org.

Together With Alzheimer’s, drop-in support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, Conference Room, 232 Main St. Yarmouth, ezine@catherinegentile.com.

TOPS Club, weight-loss support group chapter, Thursday, 5:15 p.m. weigh-in and meeting, Maine Medical Center, Dana Center, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, 662-2776.

Unemployed Professional Group, 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd. Open to the public, registration not required.

Young Widows and Widowers Group open to people age 50 or younger meets twice a month Friday evenings at The Center for Grieving Children, Portland. Call Sara Asch at 775-5216 to register.

Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, connects resources such as clothing, heating assistance, food and rides to people in need, https://ycan.info/.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Freeport Trail Challenge, prizes awarded for kids and adults who hike four trails in September and October, passports at town hall, more info at freeportconservationtrust.org, 865-3985, ext. 212.

The World in Your Library, foreign policy lecture series, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth: Oct. 4, 6 p.m.,”Civil War in Syria”; Oct. 14, 1 p.m., “Immigration in the 21st Century”; Nov. 14, 6 p.m., “Understanding Russia.”

Saturday 9/30

Great Maine Outdoor Weekend, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. pick up a trail map to explore Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, New Gloucester and Durham on the Royal River. Maps available through October at the Center, trail kiosks and www.RRCT.org.

Sunday 10/1

Cousins Island 5K & 10K Volkswalk, West Side Trail, Yarmouth. Free and open to all ages and fitness levels, start & finish at Sandy Point Beach, register between 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday 10/10

“An 18th Century Bill of Fare,” 6:30 p.m., lecture and demonstration. Hosted by Tate House Museum at Mean’s House, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, $10/$12, reserve at 774-6177 or info@tatehouse.org.

Ongoing

Durham Paint Night, 6:30 p.m. monthly, Amvets Ladies Auxiliary, 1049 Royalsborough Road. Details/register through Facebook Page or contact Erica Burke, 353-3272.

Maine Genealogical Society, Greater Portland Chapter, 12:30 p.m. first Saturday, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Free, guests welcome, 409-6205.

Computer Tutoring sessions, Portland Public Library, Tuesdays and Fridays, 5 Monument Square, call 871-1700, ext. 708 to register for a half-hour session.

Essentials of College Planning for Adults, 10 a.m. Tuesdays by appointment, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland. Register with Randi Paine at 800-281-3703.

Maine Job Seekers: free classes about employment, services and programs, Maine Department of Labor, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland, mainecareercenter.com, 822-3300.

Scarborough Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., every Friday, The Egg & I, 183 US Route One, Scarborough, public welcome.

Artsy Afternoon, free crafting program for adults, 1-3 p.m. last Saturday, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, preregistration required.

Socrates Cafe, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Ordinary people discuss “big questions.”

Spanish Group, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, all levels welcome.

Technology Tutoring, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, one-on-one computer help in reserved half hour sessions 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays; 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays; 12:30-2 p.m. Fridays.

Mid-Coast

Benefits

Saturday 9/30

The Great Inflatable Race, 9-noon, all ages event supports Seeds of Independence youth programs in Brunswick, www.thegreatinflatablerace.com/maine.

Friday 10/6

Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine benefit concert, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church in Brunswick, featuring Leopard Girls with eclectic blend of jazz, rock, blues, and pop, by donation.

Saturday 10/7

Bath Rotary 4-Way 5K Walk/Run, 9 a.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 807 Middle St., Bath. Registration $20/$25, students 18 & under, $10. Cash prizes. Pre-register at runsignup.com, bathrotary.org.

Books/Authors

Mystery Author Series, 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St, Brunswick, Tuesdays Oct. 3 & 17. FMI 725-5242 or curtislibrary.com.

Topsham Public Library Annual Book Sale: Sept. 29, Friends preview, 5-7 p.m., (memberships available); Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 1, Brown Bag Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday 10/8

“The Pearl of Orr’s Island: A Story of the Coast of Maine,” by Harriet Beecher Stowe, will be discussed by guest speaker at Pejepscot Genealogical Society, 2 p.m. Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick.

Ongoing

Book Look, 11 a.m. first Tuesday, September-May, The Highlands, 30 Governor’s Way, Topsham. Fiction and nonfiction chosen by participants. All welcome, contact Susan at Topsham Library, email director@topshamlibrary.org.

Men’s Book Group, 4 p.m., third Thursday, September-May, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. For details email emma@topshamlibrary.org.

Mystery Readers Roundtable, 3 p.m., second Tuesday, September-May, fans of the mystery genre gather over hot drinks and share their favorite crime novels at Topsham Public Library. For more, contact Linda at 725-1727, tplinfo@topshamlibrary.org.

Rare Reads, 6 p.m., third Tuesday, September-May, discuss unusual and interesting literature, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Can’t make it? Join the discussion on topshamlibrary.org/rare-reads/. Registration not required.

Ongoing

Tea With Harriet, monthly tea and conversation about Harriet Beecher Stowe, 1-2:30 p.m., third Thursday, 63 Federal St., Brunswick.

Great Books, 10 a.m.-noon, fourth Saturday, The Great Books Foundation Short Story Omnibus purchased from Great Books Foundation. Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Bulletin Board

Saturday 10/7

50/50 Style Bingo, 1-3 p.m., Bath Area Senior Citizens Center, 45 Floral St., doors open at noon.

Wednesday 10/11

Brunswick Fire Department Open House, 4- 7 p.m., 284 Bath Road, bounce house, helmets, popcorn and prizes.

Tuesday 10/17

People Plus Senior Health Expo, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cook’s Corner Mall, Brunswick, over 70 exhibitors.

Ongoing

Senior Bingo, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday, Bath Area Senior Center, 45 Floral St., age 16+.

Brunswick Toastmasters, first and third Tuesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., 8 Venture Ave., Brunswick, in former Naval base, guests welcome, 241-2294, first and third Tuesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., 8 Venture Ave., Brunswick, in former Naval base, guests welcome, 241-2294, 2156.toastmastersclubs.org. Merriconeag Grange, first and third Thursdays, 7 p.m., 529 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, trothwell62@comcast.net.

Merrymeeting Wheelers bicycle group, 6 p.m., Brunswick Commons, Monday night women’s ride; all levels welcome Wednesday, bicycle group, 6 p.m., Brunswick Commons, Monday night women’s ride; all levels welcome Wednesday, merrymeetingwheelers.org.

People Plus community center, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Offers fitness, classes, socials, meals, sports, travel and more, peopleplusmaine.org.

Community Spay-Neuter Clinic of Topsham, free neuter and rabies shots for feral, stray and barn cats. Free transportation and trapping available in parts of Androscoggin, Kennebec, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Oxford counties, 721-8395.

Sip & Stitch, knitting and crocheting, 10 a.m.-noon first and third Saturdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727.

Call for Volunteers





Beacon Hospice needs volunteers to comfort terminally ill patients and their families north of Portland to Bath, as well as creative people to make life posters for those with dementia, and people with phone skills. Free training in early October to around Thanksgiving at Beacon’s South Portland office. Call Donna at 772-0929.





Habitat for Humanity ReStore, needed donations include appliances, complete kitchen cabinet sets, and furniture in good condition, call 504-9341, drop off at 126 Main St., Topsham, Tuesday- Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Saturday 9/30

Invasive plants clean up, 9 a.m.-noon, Curtis Farm Preserve, 1554 HNR, Harpswell. Bring water, tools and gloves; free pizza lunch.

Ongoing

American Cancer Society volunteer drivers wanted to transport cancer patients to treatment, ACS, New England Division, Topsham, 462-6307, elisa.madore@cancer.org.

American Cancer Society, volunteers needed in the Topsham office, Road To Recovery program, Look Good Feel Better program, Relay For Life events and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks, see cancer.org/involved/volunteer.html, or contact Danielle Blais at Danielle.blais@cancer.org or 373-3700, ext. 3720.

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Brunswick area, training provided, 777-7740, AHCH.org.

ArtVan Program to help with art therapy programming with children and teens, promotional support and fundraising efforts. Contact 650-1608 or visit artvanprogram.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, mentors (must be 18+) willing to commit one year and spend eight hours a month with a child 6-14 who lives in a single parent home. Contact Brunswick office at 729-7736 or bigbbigs@bbbsbathbrun.org.

Chocolate Church Arts Center, volunteers for the art gallery and more, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay seeks volunteers interested in preserving the bay to assist with speaker series, assemble mailings and more, 666-1118, fomb.org.

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine: ReStore, 126 Main St, Topsham. Four-hour shifts available Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Contact ReStore manager Michele Ober at 504-9341 or michele@habitat7rivers.org. Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine: volunteer construction opportunities in Brunswick, 504-9340, habitat7rivers.org and at ReStore, 126 Main St., Topsham, 504-9335; michele@habitat7rivers.org.

Home To Home, an organization providing a safe place for parents to exchange children for visitations, needs a commitment of one to two hours per exchange period; police check and training required. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 837-4894, mainehometohome.org.

Mid Coast Hospital, looking for people to work in the cafe, gift shop, or greeting patients, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6015.

People Plus Center, ongoing opportunities, 35 Union St., Brunswick, ask for Joe or Frank at 729-0757.

Red Cross Blood Drives, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing needs for committed residents who will help new Mainers find employment. FMI, Paul Mullaney, pmullaney@ccmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Mid Coast Maine will train volunteers to provide support and information to callers on 24-hour hotline, 725-2181, 594-8580 or 338-4622, clientservices@sassmm.org.

SEARCH Program of Greater Bath, assist seniors by providing companionship, transportation, assistance with errands, 837-8810, cszalay@ccmaine.org.

Tax-Aide AARP Foundation program, volunteer tax-preparers, contact Joan Jagolinzer at jagolinzer@gwi.net, visit AARP Foundation program, volunteer tax-preparers, contact Joan Jagolinzer at jagolinzer@gwi.net, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-687-2277.

Tri-County Literacy, will train tutors to work with adults, 443-6384, literacyvolunteers@tricountyliteracy.org.

Dances Tuesday 10/3 Community Square Dance, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Woodside Elementary School, 42 Barrows Drive, Topsham, no experience needed, casual dress, Nancy, 939-0412, sage.squaredanceme.us. Free. Ongoing

Contradance, second Saturdays, Topsham Grange, 47 Pleasant St. Family dance 6-7 p.m., $3, $12/family. Finger food potluck, 7 p.m.; lesson for main dance, 7:30 p.m.; main dance, 8 p.m. $10 adults/$7 seniors & students. http://contradancetopsham.wordpress.com.

Dining Out

Saturday 10/7

West Bath Grange Supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m., New Meadows Road, beans, soup, casseroles, cole slaw, $8.

Health

Ongoing

American Red Cross Disaster Action Team provides free, basic classes in delivering assistance in emergency situations, weekday evenings, 16 Community Way, Topsham, 729-6779, 563-3299, MidCoastRedCross.net.

Blood pressure clinic, Wednesdays 10 a.m.-noon, free, walk-ins welcome, Mid Coast Hospital Community Resource Room, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, Jessica Loney R.N., 373-6592, jloney@midcoasthealth.com.

De-Stress Your Body, 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, $15 a session, Spectrum Generations, Southern Midcoast Community Center, 12 Main St., Topsham, 729-0475.

Diabetic foot clinic, first Thursday of the month, Jeanne Otis R.N., $30/visit, package deals available. Call for appointment, 729-0475, Southern Midcoast Community Center.

Group meditation, 9 a.m.-noon Sundays, Shambhala Center, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 729-7402.

Maine Laughter Yoga Club, reduce stress with playful exercises and yogic breathing, 5:30-6:30 p.m. first Fridays, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Suite 314, Brunswick, 443-3721.

Tibetan Buddhist Philosophy and Meditation, 5:30 p.m. every Monday, First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick. Explore meditation in the Buddhist tradition, suitable for both beginners and advanced students. Suggested donation $10, but all welcome.

TOPS (Take Off the Pounds Sensibly), weight loss support group, 6:10 p.m. weigh-in and meeting, Thursdays, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 330 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-6400.

Weight Watchers, noon Mondays, McLellan Building, Multipurpose Room, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3265.

Just for Kids

Friday 9/29

“Girls Night Out,” 6 p.m., Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School, Brunswick, for potential Girl Scouts and volunteers, girlscoutsofmaine.org, 888-922-4763.

Ongoing

Baby & Me, 10 a.m. Thursdays for 15-20 minutes with songs, action rhymes, and board books for birth to 23 months, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Music & Rhyme Time for Twos, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for 20-30 minutes with music, dance and action rhymes, for 2-years-olds and their grown-ups, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays for 30-45 minutes, with songs, dance, instruments, action rhymes for ages 3-5, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Support

“Active Parenting for Stepfamilies,” 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, October 4, 11 & 18, Families CAN! at Midcoast Maine Community Action, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath. Free program, childcare and dinner. Call Dawn to register, 442-7963, ext. 230.

Ongoing

Adult Grief Support Groups: 6:30-8 p.m., 2nd and 4th Tuesdays,

CHANS Home Health & Hospice, 45 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick; 2-3 p.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, The Highlands, Cadigan Lodge, 54 Governors Way, Topsham. To register, call Andy Sokoloff at 721-1357.

All Addictions Anonymous Big Book Step Study group, 5:30-7 p.m., Mondays, Brunswick Adventist Church, 333 Maine St. Members of any 12-step group welcome, 400-6320.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, Mondays, 9 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 837-3581; Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, 528-5550; Fridays, 6 p.m., Bath Police Dept., 250 Water St., Bath 442-7557; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Mid Coast Hospital (Medical Offices Building) 121 Medical Center Drive, 865-9160.

Grief Support Group, for survivors of those who have died from substance abuse, first and third Thursdays, 3:30-5 p.m., CHANS Home Health Care and Hospice, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, 721-1357.

H.O.P.E. (Healing of Persons Exceptional) wellness support group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Matthew Episcopal Church, 20 Union St., Hallowell, second and fourth Wednesdays, 890-3673.

Mid Coast Senior Health Center, for caregivers of those with memory loss, 4-5 p.m., third Thursday, 58 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick.

MidCoast Chronic Pain Support Group, open to people with chronic pain, their families and friends, first and third Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 725-7854.

Mid-Coast Maine Center for Grief and Loss, hospice volunteers offer grief support programs for children, families and individuals, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, 729-3602.

Moving On discussion group, 10 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, for surviving spouses of retirement age on how to build a new life, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Multiple Sclerosis Society, coffee and conversation group, first Tuesday 10:30 a.m.-noon, Handy’s Market, 367 Main St., Yarmouth, cafandconyar@gmail.com.

Overeaters Anonymous, Tuesdays, noon, St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath, 729 3149; Thursdays, 7 p.m., St.Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 386 1740.

Pet Loss Support Group, third Thursday, 3:30-5 p.m., CHANS Home Health & Hospice, 45 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick. Open to anyone grieving the terminal illness or death of a companion animal. To register, call Andy Sokoloff at 721-1357.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine and Mid Coast Hospital provide an education-based support group for survivors of sexual violence who are pregnant; participants may bring a support person. 373-6500 or 725-2181.

Survivors of Suicide, support group, first Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Congregational Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, 833-6386.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) weigh-in 6-6:40 p.m. every Thursday, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 330 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-6400.

12-Step Recovery Program, Wednesdays 6 p.m., food, group meetings, contact Jeff Rogers, jeff4bath@yahoo.com, Compass Point Community Church, 119 Old Bath Road.

Veteran to Veteran support group with Operation Resilient Hope, 6-8 p.m., Thursdays, 2 Main St., Topsham, 319-5996, OperationResilientHope.org.

WIC Program, free nutritional service for income-eligible families. Provides food, formula, breastfeeding support, nutrition education and referrals for pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women and children up to age 5. Mid-Coast residents can call Maine Community Action at 800-221-2221 and ask for WIC.

Women with Cancer Support Group is open to women diagnosed with any type of cancer at any age, meets third Tuesdays, 3 p.m., board room of MidCoast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6540.

Women’s Circle, for women in a controlling or abusive relationship, free and confidential, hosted by Mid Coast Outreach Office of Family Crisis Services, 721-0199.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Bath Captains and Shipbuilders Trolley Tours, hosted by Maine Maritime Museum and Red Cloak History tours, 4 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 26. Reservations at 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

“My Next Career Move,” 5:30-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16-Nov. 13, by New Ventures Maine at University College, 12 Sewall St., Orion Hall, Brunswick, register at http://bit.ly/2yeyAMo.

Saturday 9/30

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine informational meeting about qualifications needed to be a Habitat homeowner, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Applicants must live or work in Sagadahoc or Lincoln counties or Brunswick or Harpswell.

Mindful Nature Walk for Adults, 10-11:30 a.m., Cathance River Preserve, Topsham., registration required, 331-3202.

Sunday 10/1

“Identify Mosses and Liverworts,” 1-2:30 p.m., hosted by HHLT at Hackett and Minot Trails, Harpswell. Registration required, 837-9613, outreach@hhltmaine.org.

“In Nature: Learning to Photograph with Heart and Mind Together,” 10 a.m.-noon, Cathance River Preserve, Topsham, registration required, 331-3202.

Wednesday 10/4

Test drive an electric car, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Brunswick Landing, 29 Sewall St., Southern Maine Community College Midcoast Campus Student Commons.

Thursday 10/5

“Tamed – A City Girl Walks From Mexico To Canada On The Pacific Crest Trail,” Appalachian Mountain Club Maine Chapter potluck & presentation, 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. For details call 406-5221, www.amcmaine.org/calendar.

“Leadership & 2017 Perspective with Pamela White,” Orr’s Island resident and former US ambassador to Gambia and Haiti, 7 p.m., Orr’s Island Library, 1699 Harpswell Islands Road.

Saturday 10/7

“Exploring Ancestry.com by Topic,” intermediate-level genealogy workshop, 10-11:30 a.m., Patten Free Library, Bath. Free, but registration required at 443-5141, ext. 18; leave name and phone number.

Thursday 10/12

“Whistling Past Bowdoin’s Past: Stories for October” with John Cross, Pejepscot Historical Society History Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., Brunswick Inn, 165 Park Row, $5 cover.

“Chamberlain at Petersburg,” Joshua L. Chamberlain Civil War Round Table Lecture, 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, by donation.

Ongoing

AARP Coffee & Conversation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. third Wednesday, New Beet Market, 25 Burbank Ave., Brunswick, all welcome.

Brunswick Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 p.m. first & third Tuesdays, 8 Venture Ave., visitors welcome, 241-2294, https://2156.toastmastersclubs.org.

Cathance River Education Alliance Ecology Center Open House, Topsham, noon to 2 p.m. each Sunday. For directions see creamaine.org or email crea@creamaine.org.

Computer Boot Camp, by appointment daily 8:30-9:30 a.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, mainecareercenter.com, 621-5009.

First Light Camera Club, meets monthly 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, fee charged, www.firstlightcc.com, info@firstlightcc.com, 729-6607.

Midcoast Senior College, current events forum, noon, Thursdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-4900.

New Ventures Maine, programs for career, business and financial education. Classes and workshops at no charge, in-person and online options. 386-1664, newventuresmaine.org.

Rain or Shine Club, free weekly family friendly walks Thursdays at 10 a.m., guided by Royal River Conservation Trust, 215-8315.

Smart investing@your library workshops, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick; list at curtismoney.com.

Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, career counseling, classes, support, mainecareercenter.com, 373-4000.