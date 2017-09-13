Community Calendar: Sept. 13-22

Greater Portland

Benefits

Saturday 9/16

Tour and Beer Tasting, 3 p.m., Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, followed by trip to Mast Landing Brewing Company. Advance tickets required, 774-6177; proceeds support museum.

Skyline Farm Benefit 5K Trail Run/Walk, 8 a.m., 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth. Pre-registration $20 at www.RunSignUp.com. Held in conjunction with North Yarmouth Fun Day, 415-6830, info@skylinefarm.org.

Sunday 9/17

My School Color Run, fun run/walk, 3:30 p.m., Falmouth Schools Campus, 51 Woodville Road, hosted by Falmouth Education Foundation, http://bit.ly/2tTK5Gr.

Saturday 9/23

Longfellow Walkathon, 9-10:30 a.m., 432 Stevens Ave., Portland, raffles, prizes, refreshments, benefits Longfellow Elementary School PTO.

Sunday 9/24

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention fundraising walk, noon-4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Portland. Register at afsp.org, click on “Join Out of the Darkness Walks.”

Saturday 9/30

Walk for Food, 2 p.m., Back Cove Trail, Portland, starting at Preble Street Park. hosted by Buddhist Global Relief, raises money for Preble Street, Oxfam and other international famine relief efforts. Cars available for those who can’t do the entire 3.2 miles, Sandra Garson, esandyg@gmail.com, 389-4770.

Books/Authors

Falmouth Memorial Library Fall Book Sale, Mason-Motz Activity Center, 190 Middle Road: Sept. 15, 3- 5 p.m., pay $5 for early access; Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., regular book sale; Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., bag of books sale.

Open Book Workshop Series, hosted by Islandport Press and AARP at Portland office, 53 Baxter Blvd. Sept. 15: travel and food writer Erik Ofgang; Oct. 13: cookbook author Christine Burns Rudalevige will demonstrate recipes. Fee charged, preregistration required at www.islandportpress.com, info@islandportpress.com.

Thursday 9/14

Paul Betit, 6:30 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Author of “Let Me Tell a Story,” a mix of short fiction and memoir.

Sunday 9/17

Equine veterinarian Dave Jefferson, author of “Maine Horse Doctor,” book signing and storytelling, 1 p.m., Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth.

Ongoing

First Tuesday Book Club, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, noon, Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland.

Many Voices Teen Book Group, 2:30-3:30 p.m., third Saturday, Portland Public Library. Drop-in, see selection at portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups/.

Literary Lunch, Portland Public Library, noon, last Wednesday of the month

Peaks Island Book Group, 129 Island Ave., first Tuesday 7-8 p.m., 766-5540, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups/.

Portland Public Library book group, 5 Monument Square, third Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 871-1700 ext. 705, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups/.

Riverton Book Group, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, second Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 797-2915, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups/.

Anthology, adult story time, 10:30 a.m., last Wednesday, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, 767-7660.

Writer’s Group, 2 p.m., first and third Saturdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway.

Reader’s Circle, 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, last Thursday of the month. Free and open to the public, registration not required.

Bulletin Board

Durham Amvets Ladies Auxiliary, tables available for Sept. 23 yard sale at Amvets Post 13, 1049 Royalsborough Road, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Contact Erica Burke at 353-3272.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal) meets at 7 p.m. the last Tuesday from September-April at the Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road, Durham. New members always welcome., Duncan Daly at 865-6188, or Mike Yates, 233-6952.

YMCA of Southern Maine Welcoming Week, Sept. 16-24, various activities at Greater Portland branches, ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/welcome.

Casco Bay Newcomers, second Tuesday from September-June, call Sybil at 263-5546 for more.

Friday 9/15

Freeport Woman’s Club orientation meeting, 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Dr., new members welcome, Betty Duckworth at 847-0240 or elizhard32@aol.com.

Saturday 9/16

Cape Elizabeth Church of the Nazarene 50th annual Homecoming Weekend picnic, 3 p.m., pavilion at Two Lights State Park, all welcome, pastorbrent@capenazarene.org, 799-3692.

Fun Day, North Yarmouth’s annual celebration of small town life, Village Square on Walnut Hill Road, fun, food, games, music and activities for kids and adults.

Monday 9/18

Falmouth Memorial Library Open House & Annual Meeting, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 5 Lunt Road. RSVP for 5:30 p.m. meeting to Meredith Charest at 781-2351 or mcharest@falmouth.lib.me.us.

Tuesday 9/19

Yarmouth Schools Volunteer Orientation Meeting, 9-9:30 a.m. or or 7-7:30 p.m., William H.Rowe School, 52 School St., Yarmouth, Nini Emmons, 846-2499, nini_emmons@yarmouthschools.org.

Wednesday 9/20

Cannavation networking event, 6 p.m., Cloudport, 63 Federal St., Portland. Entrepreneurs invited to learn more about the cannabis industry, admission $10.

Ongoing

Farm Stand, 1-5 p.m. Fridays, outside WIC office, 190 Lancaster St., Portland. Hosted by Cultivating Community; credit, WIC and/or SNAP accepted.

Call for Volunteers

Cumberland Woodbank, 8 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m., every Tuesday and Thursday until last week in October. Contact Dave at 747-2868, ext. 505 or dcarlson@maine.rr.com.

The Opportunity Alliance has openings for foster grandparents and senior companions in Cumberland County. Stipend, mileage reimbursement, 773-0202, fgp@opportunityalliance.org.

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, ongoing volunteer opportunities for caring people who can offer three to four hours per week, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, 772-0115.

American Red Cross needs volunteers in the disaster services, health and safety and administration departments, 874-1192, ext. 115.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is looking for people who can positively impact children for a few hours each month, 773-5437, somebigs.org.

Cumberland Area Rides and Cumberland Aging in Place need volunteer drivers and companions to help local seniors. Interview, vetting and training required, contact Lisa Crowley at 829-3367, cumberlandrides@gmail.com.

Drivers needed for The Road To Recovery program to transport cancer patients to treatment in Cumberland County. Must be 18 or older, with valid license, reliable vehicle, clean driving record and proof of insurance. Free training, American Cancer Society, 800-227-2345, or cancer.org.

Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions, adults 55 and older wanted to make a difference while earning extra money. Foster Grandparents help in schools, Senior Companions visit adult day programs or homes, 773-0202, FGP@opportunityalliance.org.

HART Cat Shelter, 302 Range Road, Cumberland. Apply at hartofme.com or 829-4116.

Hospice volunteers wanted to be part of the VNA Home Health Hospice team, bringing comfort to those facing a terminal illness. Contact Beth Simmons at 400-8852 or simmonsb@emhs.org.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing need for volunteers to assist refugees transitioning to the U.S., 881-8550.

Scarborough Land Trust, volunteers needed to build trails at Pleasant Hill Preserve. Sunday 10 a.m.-noon; Monday 4 p.m.-dark; Thursday 9-11 a.m. until Nov. 1. No experience necessary; all ages welcome. Contact Toby Jacobs at tjacobs@scarboroughlandtrust.org or 844-0114.

Dining Out

Saturday 9/16

Ham Dinner, 5-6 p.m., Freeport Masonic Hall, Mallet Drive. Includes mashed, assorted veggies, homemade biscuits, $9/adults, under 12/$4.50.

Chicken BBQ, 4-6 p.m., American Legion, 42 Manson Libby Road, Scarborough, $10.

Bean Supper, 5-6 p.m., Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. Baked beans, casseroles, homemade pies, live music and mini fair.

Wednesday 9/20

Lobster Dinner, deadline to reserve for Sept. 23 event. Tickets $14/$19; call Sonja at 767-2079. Sponsored by Cape Elizabeth Lions Club, proceeds benefit maintenance of the Bowery Beach Schoolhouse and Cape Lions Charities.

Saturday 9/23

It’s Back: Famous Roast Beef Supper, St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland, $10 includes homemade garlic mashed & gravy, veg. Reserved seatings at 5:30 & 6:30 p.m., call 775-1179. Handicapped accessible.

Moe’s Famous BBQ, 5-6 p.m., First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 161 Black Point Road. Includes pulled pork, chicken, slaw, beans, cornbread, potato salad, $10/adults, $8/under 13.

Ongoing

Free Dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Thursday, St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland, handicapped accessible, 878-1989.

Health

“Mindful Eating,” 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 21-Nov. 9., Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, $250, register at http://bit.ly/2xS6d7s.

Tuesday 9/19

Ecological Eating, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Wolfe’s Neck Farm, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. Development and consequences of industrial eating. Free.

“Know the 10 Signs of Dementia,” 4:15-5:45 p.m., MaineHealth Learning Resource Center, 100 Campus Drive, Scarborough, $10, register at http://bit.ly/2xdMYZ0.

Ongoing

Heart Meditation, hosted by United Methodist communities of HopeGateWay, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 509 Forest Ave., Portland, 899-2435, newlightportland.org. Free.

Fit to Dance, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Mammograms/pap tests available at no cost for women 40-64 through Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program, 874-8942 or 800-350-5180.

Restorative yoga, gentle approach recommended for stress reduction and healing, drop-in class 9-10:15 a.m. every Thursday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Tai Chi, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Just for Kids

Sunday 9/17

Touch-A-Truck, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cabela’s, 100 Cabela Blvd., Scarborough. BBQ and nearly 60 unique trucks and rigs, $5, or $20/family.

Wednesday 9/20

Shark Night, 6 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Sharks 4 Kids ambassadors use games and activities to help kids understand why sharks need their support.

Monday 9/25

Blunt Youth Radio Project Open House, 7-8:30 p.m., WMPG: Greater Portland Community Radio at the University of Southern Maine, 92 Bedford St. Learn about free media training for teens and how to be part of a weekly talk show.

Ongoing

Baby Singalong, 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays & Saturdays; Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Mondays; Infant/Toddler Story Time Tuesday 10 and 10:15 a.m. Pre-School Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, 781-2351.

Fun & Games, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Pokemon & More, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Fridays; Magic Matches! 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturdays; Lego Club, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Baby and Parent Get-Together, 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. For babies up to 18 months to listen to music, play and meet new people.

Lego Club, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 3:30-4:30 p.m. first Wednesday through April. Open play, all Legos provided for children age 5-11, must be accompanied by an adult.

Yoga for Kids, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday.

Family Story Play Yoga, 11-11:45 a.m., third Saturdays, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Teen Writing Crew, 1:30-2:30 p.m., second Saturday, plus 4:30-5:30 p.m. an additional Tuesday, S. Donald Sussman Teen Library at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Baby Builders, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Duplos, free play and socializing for newborns to age 4.

Flash Story Time, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, stories and songs, South Portland Memorial Branch, 155 Westcott Road.

Letter Zoo, stories and songs for ages 3-5, Fridays at 10:30 a.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway.

Baby Bounces and Books, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Fridays; Tales and Tunes, preschool story hour 10:15-11 a.m. and 2-2:45 p.m. Thursdays; Tales for Twos, 11-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Tail Waggin’ Tales, reading program with therapy dogs every Tuesday at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Email mbatson@yarmouthlibrary.org to sign up.

The Pavillion at Railroad Square, off Main Street, Yarmouth, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, interactive trucks, and farm and construction equipment, 846-3120. Free.

Support

Brain Aneurysm Statewide Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., last Thursday, Room 9, Dana Health Education Center, Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall St. Portland. For survivors, family members, caregivers and anyone interested, see maineba.org for more.

Ongoing

Aging in Place Friendly Visitor program for those 60+ in Cumberland offers weekly visits by a trained volunteer who will provide companionship based on mutual interests. To apply or refer someone: AIP@cumberlandmaine.com, 245-8033.

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6-7 p.m., second Wednesday, Sedgewood Commons 22 Northbrook Dr., Falmouth, Patricia.Burke@genesishcc.com.

Brain Aneurysm Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., last Thursday, Room 9, Dana Health Education Center at Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall St. Portland, http://kat-walk.org/support.html.

Cancer Community Center, wellness classes, complementary therapies, nutritional counseling, CancerCommunityCenter.org, 774-2200.

Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. For adults affected by cancer, their families and friends.

Center for Autism and Related Disorders Portland, support group for caregivers of those with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities, 6 p.m., second Tuesday of the month, Easter Seals Maine, 25 Presumpscot St., Portland. For more, contact Lindsay Payeur at 573-7424.

CODA: Co-Dependents Anonymous meets every Friday 12:30-1:30 p.m., St. Dominic’s Church, Mellen St., Portland, call Elizabeth at 799-4599.

Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group, third Wednesday, 3 p.m., Compassus, 23 Spring St., Suite C, Scarborough, 761-6967, compassushealthcare. com.

Families of people with dementia support group 4-5 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, St. Joseph’s Rehab and Residence, 1133 Washington Ave., Portland.

Family Crisis Services, local domestic violence resource center serving Cumberland County with legal help, shelter and support. For information about support groups held in Brunswick, Bridgton or Portland call 721-0199; 24-hour hotline 800-537-6066.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, free 12-step program. Tuesday, 9 a.m., St. Maximilian Church 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Kimberly, 899-6588; Wednesday, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Roberta, 839-6452; Thursday, 9 a.m., First Parish Congregational UCC, 40 Main St., Freeport, Sandi, 838-8991. Visit foodaddicts.org or call contact to confirm meeting.

Free Ride Service by Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee, call Ginny Vandyke at 829-3848.

Gynecological and Breast Cancer Group, 6-7:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200, or cancercommunitycenter.org.

Hope Group/Attitudinal Healing, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Maine Medical Center, Dana Center classroom #1; Portland Recovery Community Center, 468 Forest Ave. Portland, Thursdays 5:30-7:30 p.m., Contact Liz, 727-420-2964

Kids First, workshops and support groups for families going through divorce, Kids First Center, 222 St. John. St., Suite 101, Portland, 761-2709, info@kidsfirstcenter.org, kidsfirstcenter.org.

LaLeche League, every Wednesday, 9 a.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, 767-0920.

Leukemia Society Family Support group, third Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., 778 Maine St., South Portland, 774-2200.

Living with Cancer, 10-11:30 a.m., fourth Thursday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, for patients and families coping with any kind of cancer at any point in their journey.

Look Good … Feel Better with the American Cancer Society, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, help with wigs, makeup, self-esteem, cancercommunitycenter.org. Free.

Maine Buddy Program provides one-to-one, peer support from trained volunteers for adults dealing with cancer, CancerCommunityCenter.org, 774-2200.

Mended Hearts Cardiac Support Group, Maine Medical Center Learning Resource Center, 100 WEST Campus Drive, Scarborough. Survivors available from diagnosis, during and after hospital stays; visits can be in person, by phone or email, 523-0883 or robynshaw13@icloud.com.

Mental Illness Family Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m., second, third and fourth Mondays of the month, Dana Center, 22 Bramhall St., classroom #2, Portland. NAMI Portland. FMI call Mike, 703-966-8875.

Mornings with Friends, for senior socialization and entertainment, 10-11:30 a.m., third Wednesday. Location alternates between Congregational Church of Cumberland at 282 Main St. and the United Methodist Church at 52 Tuttle Road, 829-3318 or sgold@cumberlandmaine.com.

Overeaters Anonymous/Portland, Sunday, 7 p.m., Brighton Medical Center, 335 Brighton Ave.; Tuesday and Friday, 6 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St.; Saturdays, 9:30 and 10 a.m., Wishcamper Center at USM, 44 Bedford St., oamaine.org.

PFLAG Support Group, 7-8:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Equality Community Center, 511 Congress St., Portland, (new location), 831-3015, pflagportlandmaine.org.

South Portland Food Cupboard, 130 Thadeus St., Thursday 8:30-11:30 a.m., for residents of South Portland, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, and surrounding communities, 874-0379, southportlandfoodcupboard.org.

Speaking Up for Us of Maine, Portland chapter of statewide, self-advocacy organization for those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, 10:30 a.m.-noon, second & fourth Tuesday, Port Credit Union, 285 Forest Ave., Portland, sufumaine.org.

Tea and Talk, 9:30-11 a.m., residents meet second Thursday of the month at Cumberland Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road, 829-2208 or cstennett@cumberlandmaine.com.

Tender Living Care, for families facing serious illness, every Monday at The Center for Grieving Children, 555 Forest Ave., Portland, 775-5216 or cgc@cgcmaine.org.

The Center for Grieving Children, free bereavement peer support groups for children ages 3-18, their parents and caregivers, young adults, bereaved parents and widow/widowers/partners, 555 Forest Ave., Portland, 775-5216, cgc@cgcmaine.org.

Together With Alzheimer’s, drop-in support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, Conference Room, 232 Main St. Yarmouth, ezine@catherinegentile.com.

TOPS Club, weight-loss support group chapter, Thursday, 5:15 p.m. weigh-in and meeting, Maine Medical Center, Dana Center, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, 662-2776.

Unemployed Professional Group, 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd. Open to the public, registration not required.

Young Widows and Widowers Group open to people age 50 or younger meets twice a month Friday evenings at The Center for Grieving Children, Portland. Call Sara Asch at 775-5216 to register.

Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, connects resources such as clothing, heating assistance, food and rides to people in need, https://ycan.info/.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Essentials of College Planning, free workshop by Maine Educational Opportunity Center, offered through September for adults 19 & over at various times and locations, 1-800-281-3703, http://meoc.maine.edu.

Freeport Trail Challenge, prizes awarded for kids and adults who hike four trails in September and October, passports at town hall, more info at freeportconservationtrust.org, 865-3985, ext. 212.

Artsy Afternoon, free crafting program for adults, 1-3 p.m. last Saturday, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, preregistration required.

Socrates Cafe, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Ordinary people discuss “big questions.”

Spanish Group, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, all levels welcome.

Yarmouth Community Services, registration opens for adult, youth and family activities Sept. 1, yarmouthcommunityservices.org/activity-guide.

Saturday 9/16

South Portland Community Garden Collective Open House, 9-11 a.m., corner of Sawyer Street and Route 77 with tours, recipes, refreshments, all welcome.

Monday 9/18

“Cooking with Health Educators – Protein Bowls,” 6-7:30 p.m., MaineHealth Learning Resource Center, 5 Bucknam Road, Falmouth, $20, register at http://bit.ly/2gKq6oZ.

Tuesday 9/19

“Eyes on Irises,” 7-8 p.m., hosted by Falmouth Garden Club at Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road.

“Wabanaki History,” by historian Joe Hall, 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., $5 for nonmembers.

Wednesday 9/20

Mornings with Friends, 10 a.m., Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St. AnneMarie Catanzano from SMAA will speak about resources for older adults and caregivers. Free and open to the public.

Ongoing

Technology Assistance, 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road.

Guided nature programs, Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, 426 Wolf Neck Road, Freeport, parksandlands.com.

Maine Genealogical Society, Greater Portland Chapter, 12:30 p.m. first Saturday, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Free, guests welcome, 409-6205.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club, noon-1 p.m. Fridays at The Egg & I, Route One, Scarborough, guest speakers, public welcome.

Computer Tutoring sessions, Portland Public Library, Tuesdays and Fridays, 5 Monument Square, call 871-1700, ext. 708 to register for a half-hour session.

Essentials of College Planning for Adults, 10 a.m. Tuesdays by appointment, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland. Register with Randi Paine at 800-281-3703.

Maine Job Seekers: free classes about employment, services and programs, Maine Department of Labor, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland, mainecareercenter.com, 822-3300.

Greater Portland Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society, 1 p.m., first Saturday, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Guests welcome, www.storiestotell.net, 409-6205.

Stitch Hive, 6:30-8:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesdays, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, meetup.com/Stitch-HIVE-Portland-Maine/.

Technology Tutoring, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, one-on-one computer help in reserved half hour sessions 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays; 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays; 12:30-2 p.m. Fridays.

Maine Genealogical Society Greater Portland Chapter, 1 p.m., first Saturday, South Portland Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, 3rd floor, South Portland.

Scarborough Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., every Friday, The Egg & I, 183 US Route One, Scarborough, public welcome.

Mid-Coast

Benefits

Saturday 9/30

The Great Inflatable Race, 9-noon, all ages event supports Seeds of Independence youth programs in Brunswick, www.thegreatinflatablerace.com/maine.

Saturday 10/7

Bath Rotary 4-Way 5K Walk/Run, 9 a.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 807 Middle St., Bath. Registration $20 before Oct. 6, $25 race day, students 18 & under $10. Groups welcome. Cash prizes for top finishers. Pre-register at runsignup.com, bathrotary.org.

Books/Authors

Mystery Author Series, 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St, Brunswick, Tuesdays, Sept. 19, Oct. 3, 17. FMI 725-5242 or curtislibrary.com.

Ongoing

Book Look, 11 a.m. first Tuesday, September-May, The Highlands, 30 Governor’s Way, Topsham. Fiction and nonfiction chosen by participants. All welcome, contact Susan at Topsham Library, email director@topshamlibrary.org.

Men’s Book Group, 4 p.m., third Thursday, September-May, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. For details email emma@topshamlibrary.org.

Mystery Readers Roundtable, 3 p.m., second Tuesday, September-May, fans of the mystery genre gather over hot drinks and share their favorite crime novels at Topsham Public Library. For more, contact Linda at 725-1727, tplinfo@topshamlibrary.org.

Rare Reads, 6 p.m., third Tuesday, September-May, discuss unusual and interesting literature, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Can’t make it? Join the discussion on topshamlibrary.org/rare-reads/. Registration not required.

Tuesday 9/19

Mystery Author Series, 7 p.m., Cape Elizabeth author Richard Cass, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Ongoing

Tea With Harriet, monthly tea and conversation about Harriet Beecher Stowe, 1-2:30 p.m., third Thursday, 63 Federal St., Brunswick, in the home where Stowe lived and wrote “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

Great Books, 10 a.m.-noon, fourth Saturday, The Great Books Foundation Short Story Omnibus purchased from Great Books Foundation. Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Bulletin Board

Community Spay-Neuter Clinic of Topsham, free neuter and rabies shots for feral, stray and barn cats. Free transportation and trapping available in parts of Androscoggin, Kennebec, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Oxford counties, 721-8395.

Wednesday 9/20

“AARP Maine Coffee With a Legislator,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Coastal Landing Retirement Community, 142 Neptune Dr., Brunswick Landing. Attending will be Sen. Eloise Vitelli, & Reps. Seth Berry, Jennifer De Chant, Jay McCreight, Jeff Pierce, Denise Tepler & Ralph Tucker. All welcome.

Thursday 9/21

Merrymeeting NARFE Chapter 1796 meeting, 11:15 a.m., Fairground Café, Topsham Fair Mall. The speaker will be Betty Balderson of Legal Services for Elderly, followed by lunch and business meeting. All retired and active federal employees welcome, 353-9649 or chrylprkr@roadrunner.com to reserve.

Ongoing



Brunswick Toastmasters, first and third Tuesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., 8 Venture Ave., Brunswick, in former Naval base, guests welcome, 241-2294, first and third Tuesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., 8 Venture Ave., Brunswick, in former Naval base, guests welcome, 241-2294, 2156.toastmastersclubs.org.

Merriconeag Grange, first and third Thursdays, 7 p.m., 529 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, trothwell62@comcast.net.

Merrymeeting Wheelers bicycle group, 6 p.m., Brunswick Commons, Monday night women’s ride; all levels welcome Wednesday, bicycle group, 6 p.m., Brunswick Commons, Monday night women’s ride; all levels welcome Wednesday, merrymeetingwheelers.org.

People Plus community center, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Offers fitness, classes, socials, meals, sports, travel and more, peopleplusmaine.org.

Senior Bingo, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday, Bath Area Senior Center, 45 Floral St., age 16+.

Sip & Stitch, knitting and crocheting, 10 a.m.-noon first and third Saturdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727.

Call for Volunteers





Friday 9/15





American Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cool As A Moose, 128 Maine St., Brunswick. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cool As A Moose, 128 Maine St., Brunswick. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for an appointment.

Ongoing

American Cancer Society volunteer drivers wanted to transport cancer patients to treatment, ACS, New England Division, Topsham, 462-6307, elisa.madore@cancer.org.

American Cancer Society, volunteers needed in the Topsham office, Road To Recovery program, Look Good Feel Better program, Relay For Life events and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks, see cancer.org/involved/volunteer.html, or contact Danielle Blais at Danielle.blais@cancer.org or 373-3700, ext. 3720.

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Brunswick area, training provided, 777-7740, AHCH.org.

ArtVan Program to help with art therapy programming with children and teens, promotional support and fundraising efforts. Contact 650-1608 or visit artvanprogram.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, mentors (must be 18+) willing to commit one year and spend eight hours a month with a child 6-14 who lives in a single parent home. Contact Brunswick office at 729-7736 or bigbbigs@bbbsbathbrun.org.

Chocolate Church Arts Center, volunteers for the art gallery and more, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay seeks volunteers interested in preserving the bay to assist with speaker series, assemble mailings and more, 666-1118, fomb.org.

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine: ReStore, 126 Main St, Topsham. Four-hour shifts available Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Contact ReStore manager Michele Ober at 504-9341 or michele@habitat7rivers.org. Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine: volunteer construction opportunities in Brunswick, 504-9340, habitat7rivers.org and at ReStore, 126 Main St., Topsham, 504-9335; michele@habitat7rivers.org.

Home To Home, an organization providing a safe place for parents to exchange children for visitations, needs a commitment of one to two hours per exchange period; police check and training required. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 837-4894, mainehometohome.org.

Mid Coast Hospital, looking for people to work in the cafe, gift shop, or greeting patients, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6015.

People Plus Center, ongoing opportunities, 35 Union St., Brunswick, ask for Joe or Frank at 729-0757.

Red Cross Blood Drives, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing needs for committed residents who will help new Mainers find employment. FMI, Paul Mullaney, pmullaney@ccmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Mid Coast Maine will train volunteers to provide support and information to callers on 24-hour hotline, 725-2181, 594-8580 or 338-4622, clientservices@sassmm.org.

SEARCH Program of Greater Bath, assist seniors by providing companionship, transportation, assistance with errands, 837-8810, cszalay@ccmaine.org.

Tax-Aide AARP Foundation program, volunteer tax-preparers, contact Joan Jagolinzer at jagolinzer@gwi.net, visit AARP Foundation program, volunteer tax-preparers, contact Joan Jagolinzer at jagolinzer@gwi.net, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-687-2277.

Tri-County Literacy, will train tutors to work with adults, 443-6384, literacyvolunteers@tricountyliteracy.org.

Dances Open House SAGE Square Dance, 6:3o p.m., Sept. 19 & 26th, Woodside Elementary School, 42 Barrows Dr., Topsham. No prior experience necessary, casual dress, sage.squaredanceme.us/. Monday 9/18 Open House SAGE Round Dance, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Woodside Elementary School, 42 Barrows Dr., Topsham. Experience not required, must have a partner, sage.squaredanceme.us/. Ongoing

Contradance, second Saturdays, Topsham Grange, 47 Pleasant St. Family dance 6-7 p.m., $3, $12/family. Finger food potluck, 7 p.m.; lesson for main dance, 7:30 p.m.; main dance, 8 p.m. $10 adults/$7 seniors & students. http://contradancetopsham.wordpress.com.

Dining Out

Saturday 9/16

Soup & Chowder Supper, 4:30-6 p.m., Bath United Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Ave. Includes haddock chowder or vegetable soup with slaw, biscuit, apple pie a la mode; children’s menu available, $10, $4 under 12. For takeout call 443-4707.

Sunday 9/17

Breakfast Buffet, 7:30-9:30 a.m., KC Hall, 807 Middle St., Bath. Eggs to order, breakfast meats, pancakes, home fries, biscuits & gravy. By donation; always the 3rd Sunday.

Tuesday 9/26

Lunch with Friends, noon, Union Church, Route 24, Bailey Island. Free. To volunteer, cook or set up, call 833-0092

Health

Tuesday 9/19

“Food for Health: The Gut of the Matter,” 6:30- 8 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 333 Maine St., Brunswick.

Walk a Labyrinth, noon-7 p.m., First Parish Church, UCC-Brunswick, 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick. Path to the center and out provides respite and/or meditative experience.

Ongoing

American Red Cross Disaster Action Team provides free, basic classes in delivering assistance in emergency situations, weekday evenings, 16 Community Way, Topsham, 729-6779, 563-3299, MidCoastRedCross.net.

Blood pressure clinic, Wednesdays 10 a.m.-noon, free, walk-ins welcome, Mid Coast Hospital Community Resource Room, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, Jessica Loney R.N., 373-6592, jloney@midcoasthealth.com.

De-Stress Your Body, 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, $15 a session, Spectrum Generations, Southern Midcoast Community Center, 12 Main St., Topsham, 729-0475.

Diabetic foot clinic, first Thursday of the month, Jeanne Otis R.N., $30/visit, package deals available. Call for appointment, 729-0475, Southern Midcoast Community Center.

Group meditation, 9 a.m.-noon Sundays, Shambhala Center, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 729-7402.

Maine Laughter Yoga Club, reduce stress with playful exercises and yogic breathing, 5:30-6:30 p.m. first Fridays, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Suite 314, Brunswick, 443-3721.

Tibetan Buddhist Philosophy and Meditation, 5:30 p.m. every Monday, First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick. Explore meditation in the Buddhist tradition, suitable for both beginners and advanced students. Suggested donation $10, but all welcome.

TOPS (Take Off the Pounds Sensibly), weight loss support group, 6:10 p.m. weigh-in and meeting, Thursdays, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 330 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-6400.

Weight Watchers, noon Mondays, McLellan Building, Multipurpose Room, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3265.

Just for Kids

Ongoing

Baby & Me, 10 a.m. Thursdays for 15-20 minutes with songs, action rhymes, and board books for birth to 23 months, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Music & Rhyme Time for Twos, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for 20-30 minutes with music, dance and action rhymes, for 2-years-olds and their grown-ups, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays for 30-45 minutes, with songs, dance, instruments, action rhymes for ages 3-5, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Support

Ongoing

All Addictions Anonymous Big Book Step Study group, 5:30-7 p.m., Mondays, Brunswick Adventist Church, 333 Maine St. Members of any 12-step group welcome, 400-6320.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, Mondays, 9 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 837-3581; Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, 528-5550; Fridays, 6 p.m., Bath Police Dept., 250 Water St., Bath 442-7557; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Mid Coast Hospital (Medical Offices Building) 121 Medical Center Drive, 865-9160.

Grief Support Group, for survivors of those who have died from substance abuse, first and third Thursdays, 3:30-5 p.m., CHANS Home Health Care and Hospice, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, 721-1357.

H.O.P.E. (Healing of Persons Exceptional) wellness support group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Matthew Episcopal Church, 20 Union St., Hallowell, second and fourth Wednesdays, 890-3673.

Mid Coast Senior Health Center, for caregivers of those with memory loss, 4-5 p.m., third Thursday, 58 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick.

MidCoast Chronic Pain Support Group, open to people with chronic pain, their families and friends, first and third Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 725-7854.

Mid-Coast Maine Center for Grief and Loss, hospice volunteers offer grief support programs for children, families and individuals, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, 729-3602.

Moving On discussion group, 10 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, for surviving spouses of retirement age on how to build a new life, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Multiple Sclerosis Society, coffee and conversation group, first Tuesday 10:30 a.m.-noon, Handy’s Market, 367 Main St., Yarmouth, cafandconyar@gmail.com.

Overeaters Anonymous, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 333 Maine St., Brunswick 837-5642; Tuesdays, noon, United Congregational Church, 150 Congress Ave., Bath, 729-3057; Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 443-4630; Sundays, 9 a.m., 123 Medical Drive, Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 729-3149.

Pet Loss Grief Support Group, Coastal Humane Society, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Monthly sessions are free and open to the public, but RSVP required at coastalhumanesociety.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine and Mid Coast Hospital provide an education-based support group for survivors of sexual violence who are pregnant; participants may bring a support person. 373-6500 or 725-2181.

Survivors of Suicide, support group, first Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Congregational Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, 833-6386.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) weigh-in 6-6:40 p.m. every Thursday, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 330 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-6400.

12-Step Recovery Program, Wednesdays 6 p.m., food, group meetings, contact Jeff Rogers, jeff4bath@yahoo.com, Compass Point Community Church, 119 Old Bath Road.

Veteran to Veteran support group with Operation Resilient Hope, 6-8 p.m., Thursdays, 2 Main St., Topsham, 319-5996, OperationResilientHope.org.

WIC Program, free nutritional service for income-eligible families. Provides food, formula, breastfeeding support, nutrition education and referrals for pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women and children up to age 5. Mid-Coast residents can call Maine Community Action at 800-221-2221 and ask for WIC.

Women with Cancer Support Group is open to women diagnosed with any type of cancer at any age, meets third Tuesdays, 3 p.m., board room of MidCoast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6540.

Women’s Circle, for women in a controlling or abusive relationship, free and confidential, hosted by Mid Coast Outreach Office of Family Crisis Services, 721-0199.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Bath Captains and Shipbuilders Trolley Tours, hosted by Maine Maritime Museum and Red Cloak History tours, 4 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 26. Reservations at 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Saturday 9/16

How-To Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, variety of fun and interesting skills taught, food trucks, demos, giveaways, face painting, live music. Free.

Maine Model Railroad Tour of model train layouts between Brunswick and Lincolnville, generally 9 a.m.-4 p.m., see www.mainemodelrrtour.com.

Tuesday 9/19

Mango Languages demo class, 10:30 a.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, free and open to the public, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Wednesday 9/20

50+ walk, 1 p.m., hosted by Harpswell Aging at Home, Harpswell Heritage Land Trust and Harpswell Recreation at Curtis Farm Preserve. Limited to 15, register at 833-5771.

“The Local Response to WWI,” noon- 1 p.m., Pejepscot Historical Society, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, bring a lunch; cookies and coffee provided.

Thursday 9/21

Harpswell Garden Club, 12:30 p.m., Thornton Oaks in Brunswick, free and open to the public.

Saturday 9/23

Westport Island Community Association Cemetery guided tour, 10 a.m., free and open to the public, see westportcommunityassociation.org.

Ongoing

AARP Coffee & Conversation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. third Wednesday, New Beet Market, 25 Burbank Ave., Brunswick, all welcome.

Brunswick Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 p.m. first & third Tuesdays, 8 Venture Ave., visitors welcome, 241-2294, https://2156.toastmastersclubs.org.

Cathance River Education Alliance Ecology Center Open House, Topsham, noon to 2 p.m. each Sunday. For directions see creamaine.org or email crea@creamaine.org.

Computer Boot Camp, by appointment daily 8:30-9:30 a.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, mainecareercenter.com, 621-5009.

First Light Camera Club, meets monthly 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, fee charged, www.firstlightcc.com, info@firstlightcc.com, 729-6607.

Midcoast Senior College, current events forum, noon, Thursdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-4900.

New Ventures Maine, programs for career, business and financial education. Classes and workshops at no charge, in-person and online options. 386-1664, newventuresmaine.org.

Rain or Shine Club, free weekly family friendly walks Thursdays at 10 a.m., guided by Royal River Conservation Trust, 215-8315.

Smart investing@your library workshops, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick; list at curtismoney.com.

Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, career counseling, classes, support, mainecareercenter.com, 373-4000.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay Winter Speaker Series, 7 p.m. second Wednesday through May, Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick.