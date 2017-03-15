Community Calendar: March 15-24

Greater Portland

Benefits

Meow Madness, online auction to benefit The Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Maine, no-kill adoption center and shelter for cats and kittens, March 17-31, www.hartofme.com.

Thursday 3/23

YMCA of Southern Maine Adaptive Services Auction, 6-9 p.m., Holiday Inn by the Bay, Portland. Includes Celtics Experience, Sugarloaf vacation, Sea Dogs and theater tickets; benefits those with physical or mental challenges. Tickets $50 or $80 for two at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/auction, or the branches.

Saturday 3/25

Silent Auction, 6-8 p.m., AMVETS, 148 North Road, Yarmouth. Items include African safari, Red Sox memorabilia, lobsters, stained glass, pottery, art; benefits mission programs at Tuttle Road United Methodist Church in Cumberland.

Monday 3/27

Good Wine for a Good Cause, 6-8 p.m., Grace Restaurant, 15 Chestnut St., Portland. Tickets $30/advance, $35/door, benefits Cancer Community Center.

Books/Authors

Tuesday 3/21

Maine author Miriam Nesset, noon-1 p.m., Maine Charitable Mechanic Association Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, all welcome.

Ongoing

Third Tuesday Book Group, 2 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Details at library.

First Tuesday Book Club, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, noon, Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland.

LGBTQ Teen Book Group, 2:30-3:30 p.m., third Saturdays, Portland Public Library.

Literary Lunch, Portland Public Library, noon, last Wednesday of the month.

Teen Writing Crew, 1:30-2:30 p.m. second Saturday and 4:30-5:30 p.m. additional Tuesday each month, Portland Public Library, through June, teens@portlandpubliclibrary.org, 871-1700, ext. 773.

Adult Story Time, 12:05-12:50 p.m., South Portland Public Library, lunch hour read-aloud group for adults every Wednesday, 767-7660.

Reader’s Circle, 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, last Thursday of the month. Free and open to the public.

Bulletin Board

AARP Tax Aide, free tax return preparation, Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., 8-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. By appointment only, 865-4743, ext. 100.

Sunday 3/19

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Skating Event, 12:10-1:40 p.m., Family Ice Center, Falmouth; free, no funds will be solicited.

Saturday 3/25

Planet Dog Adoption Day, noon-2 p.m., Planet Dog Company Store, 211 Marginal Way, Portland. Animal Welfare Society joins weekly Planet Dog adoption day, held every Saturday.

Ongoing

Cumberland County Retired Educators Association, meets second Thursday at 11 a.m. for lunch at Fireside Inn, Riverside Street, Portland. Open to all retired teachers.

Maine Genealogical Society, Greater Portland Chapter, 12:30 p.m. first Saturday, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Free, guests welcome, 409-6205.

Portland Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Swallowtail Farm’s Milk & Honey Café, 84 Cove St., East Bayside, through April 22. For more, contact Mary Ellen Chadd at maryellenchadd@gmail.com or 799-4784.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal), 7 p.m., last Tuesday through April, Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road. New members always welcome, contact Duncan Daly, 865-6188, or Mike Yates, 865-3555.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club, noon-1 p.m. Fridays at The Egg & I, Route One, Scarborough, guest speakers, public welcome.

Call for Volunteers

HART Cat Shelter, 302 Range Road, Cumberland. Weekday volunteers needed from 8-11 a.m. Apply at hartofme.com or 829-4116.

Red Cross Blood Drives, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21, North East Mobile Services, 24 Washington Ave., Scarborough; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., March 24, Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road; 2-7 p.m. March 29, Falmouth Elementary School, 58 Woodville Road.

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, ongoing volunteer opportunities for caring people who can offer three to four hours per week, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, 772-0115.

American Red Cross needs volunteers in the disaster services, health and safety and administration departments, 874-1192, ext. 115.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is looking for people who can positively impact children for a few hours each month, 773-5437, somebigs.org.

Cumberland Area Rides and Cumberland Aging in Place needs volunteer drivers and companions to help local seniors. Interview, vetting and training required, contact Lisa Crowley at 829-3367, cumberlandrides@gmail.com.

Drivers needed for The Road To Recovery program to transport cancer patients to treatment in Cumberland County. Must be 18 or older, with valid license, reliable vehicle, clean driving record and proof of insurance. Free training, American Cancer Society, 800-227-2345, or cancer.org.

Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions, adults 55 and older wanted to make a difference while earning extra money. Foster Grandparents help in schools, Senior Companions visit adult day programs or homes, 773-0202, FGP@opportunityalliance.org.

Hospice volunteers wanted to be part of the VNA Home Health Hospice team, bringing comfort to those facing a terminal illness. Contact Beth Simmons at 400-8852 or simmonsb@emhs.org.

MedHelp Maine is seeking volunteers to help expand prescription assistance programs throughout the state and create a specialized pharmacy to collect unused prescription drugs for needy patients. Call 793-4462.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing need for volunteers to assist refugees transitioning to the U.S., 881-8550.

Dances

Ongoing

Irish Set Dancing, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, Yarmouth Community Services, 200 Main St., Yarmouth, setdncr02@yahoo.com.

Dining Out

Friday 3/17

Irish Dinner and Music, 6 p.m., South Freeport Congregational Church. Catered with Guinness beef stew, Colcannon mashed potatoes, Irish flag salad, soda bread and dessert. BYOB, $20. Reserve by calling 865-4012 by March 15.

Chowder Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., every Friday, North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte pricing for chowder, lobster roll, or combo, take out available.

Saturday 3/18

Italian Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road. Includes lasagna, spaghetti, casseroles and desserts, accompanied by music. Part of proceeds will help Italian earthquake victims. Adults $8, children $5.

Roast Pork Supper, 5-6:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Mallet Drive, Freeport. Includes mashed, veg, homemade biscuits. Adults $9, under 12, half-price.

Corned Beef Dinner, 6 p.m., Saint Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Adults $15, $10 for 12 and under.

Corned Beef Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Adults $14, couples $26, seniors $12, children 5-12, $7. Irish dance performance. Tickets at the door or by calling the parish office at 883-0334.

Bean Supper, 5-6 p.m., Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. Baked beans, casseroles, homemade pies, live music and mini fair.

Sunday 3/19

Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner, noon, Saint Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. Adults $8, seniors $6, children $4. Tickets at the door or by calling Judi Logue in advance at 799-5528.

Saturday 3/25

Bean Supper, 4:30-6 p.m., Blue Point Congregational Church UCC, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. Includes slaw, mac & cheese, dogs. Adults $8, children $3.

Ongoing

Variety Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, VFW Post 832, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland, menu varies, $7.

Health

Monday 3/20

Free kidney screening by the National Kidney Foundation, noon-4 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Way. To pre-register, call NKF at 781-278-0222, ext.333.

Ongoing

Christian Meditation Gathering, hosted by United Methodist communities of HopeGateWay, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 185 High St., Portland, 899-2435, newlightportland.org.

Fit to Dance, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Mammograms/pap tests available at no cost for women 40-64 through Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program, 874-8942 or 800-350-5180.

Pilates, 11 a.m. – noon Monday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200.

Restorative yoga, gentle approach recommended for stress reduction and healing, drop-in class 9-10:15 a.m. every Thursday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Spiritual Meditation, 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Tai Chi, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Just for Kids

4-H Embryology Project Kits, materials needed to successfully hatch chicks, loaned by Cumberland County youth organizations from University of Maine Cooperative Extension Cumberland County 4-H Program, 75 Clearwater Dr., Ste. 104, Falmouth, http://umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/embryology-project-kit/.

Farmer for the Morning, 9-10 a.m., Thursdays during the school year, Wolfe’s Neck Farm, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $5/child, wolfesneckfarm.org/farmer-for-the-morning.

Saturday 3/25

Kids Cook! With Genevieve Johnson, 11 a.m.-noon, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Ongoing

Baby Singalong, 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays & Saturdays; Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Mondays; Pre-School Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road.

Fun & Games, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Pokemon & More, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Fridays; Magic Matches! 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturdays; Lego Club, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Baby and Parent Get Together, 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are invited to come with babies up to 18 months listen to music, play and meet new people

Lego Club, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 3:30-4:30 p.m. first Wednesday through April. Open play, all Legos provided for children age 5-11, must be accompanied by an adult.

Yoga for Kids, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday.

Family Story Play Yoga, 11-11:45 a.m., third Saturdays, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Teen Writing Crew, 1:30-2:30 p.m., second Saturday, plus 4:30-5:30 p.m. an additional Tuesday, S. Donald Sussman Teen Library at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square

Baby Bounces and Books, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Fridays; Tales and Tunes, preschool story hour 10:15-11 a.m. and 2-2:45 p.m. Thursdays; Tales for Twos, 11-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Tail Waggin’ Tales, reading program with therapy dogs every Tuesday at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Email mbatson@yarmouthlibrary.org to sign up.

Support

Ongoing

Aging in Place Friendly Visitor program for those 60+ in Cumberland offers weekly visits by a trained volunteer who will provide companionship based on mutual interests. To apply or refer someone: AIP@cumberlandmaine.com, 245-8033.

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6-7 p.m., second Wednesday, Sedgewood Commons 22 Northbrook Dr., Falmouth, Patricia.Burke@genesishcc.com.

Cancer Community Center, wellness classes, complementary therapies, nutritional counseling, CancerCommunityCenter.org, 774-2200.

Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. For adults affected by cancer, their families and friends.

Center for Autism and Related Disorders Portland, support group for caregivers of those with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities, 6 p.m., second Tuesday of the month, Easter Seals Maine, 25 Presumpscot St., Portland. For more, contact Lindsay Payeur at 573-7424.

CODA: Co-Dependents Anonymous meets every Friday 12:30-1:30 p.m., St. Dominic’s Church, Mellen St., Portland, call Elizabeth at 799-4599.

Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group, third Wednesday, 3 p.m., Compassus, 23 Spring St., Suite C, Scarborough, 761-6967, compassushealthcare. com.

Families of people with dementia support group 4-5 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, St. Joseph’s Rehab and Residence, 1133 Washington Ave., Portland.

Family Crisis Services, local domestic violence resource center serving Cumberland County with legal help, shelter and support. For information about support groups held in Brunswick, Bridgton or Portland call 721-0199; 24-hour hotline 800-537-6066.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, free 12-step program. Tuesday, 9 a.m., St. Maximilian Church 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Kimberly, 899-6588; Wednesday, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Roberta, 839-6452; Thursday, 9 a.m., First Parish Congregational UCC, 40 Main St., Freeport, Sandi, 838-8991. Visit foodaddicts.org or call contact to confirm meeting.

Gynecological and Breast Cancer Group, 6-7:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200, or cancercommunitycenter.org.

Hope Group/Attitudinal Healing, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Maine Medical Center, Dana Center classroom #1; Portland Recovery Community Center, 468 Forest Ave. Portland, Thursdays 5:30-7:30 p.m., Contact Liz, 727-420-2964

Kids First, workshops and support groups for families going through divorce, Kids First Center, 222 St. John. St., Suite 101, Portland, 761-2709, info@kidsfirstcenter.org, kidsfirstcenter.org.

LaLeche League, every Wednesday, 9 a.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, 767-0920.

Leukemia Society Family Support group, third Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., 778 Maine St., South Portland, 774-2200.

Living with Cancer, 10-11:30 a.m., fourth Thursday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, for patients and families coping with any kind of cancer at any point in their journey.

Look Good … Feel Better with the American Cancer Society, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, help with wigs, makeup, self-esteem, cancercommunitycenter.org. Free.

Maine Buddy Program provides one-to-one, peer support from trained volunteers for adults dealing with cancer, CancerCommunityCenter.org, 774-2200.

Memory Café, 1 p.m, second Wednesday, OceanView, Blueberry Commons, Falmouth, 781-4621; noon, first Wednesday, Port Resources, 280B Gannett Drive, South Portland with pizza lunch, 828-0048; 11:30 a.m., fourth Tuesday, Bay Square at Yarmouth, 27 Forest Falls Dr., Yarmouth, 797-7891.

Mended Hearts Cardiac Support Group, Maine Medical Center Learning Resource Center, 100 WEST Campus Drive, Scarborough. Survivors available from diagnosis, during and after hospital stays; visits can be in person, by phone or email, 523-0883 or robynshaw13@icloud.com.

Mornings with Friends, for senior socialization and entertainment, 10-11:30 a.m., third Wednesday. Location alternates between Congregational Church of Cumberland at 282 Main St. and the United Methodist Church at 52 Tuttle Road, 829-3318 or sgold@cumberlandmaine.com.

National Alliance on Mental Illness, family support groups, Dana Center, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, 6:30-8 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday; Spring Harbor Hospital 7-8:30 p.m., third Monday, namiportland@gmail.org.

Overeaters Anonymous/Portland, Sunday, 7 p.m., Brighton Medical Center, 335 Brighton Ave.; Tuesday and Friday, 6 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St.; Saturdays, 9:30 and 10 a.m., Wishcamper Center at USM, 44 Bedford St., oamaine.org.

PFLAG Support Group, 7-8:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Equality Community Center, 511 Congress St., Portland, (new location), 831-3015, pflagportlandmaine.org.

South Portland Food Cupboard, 130 Thadeus St., Thursday 8:30-11:30 a.m., for residents of South Portland, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, and surrounding communities, 874-0379, southportlandfoodcupboard.org.

Speaking Up for Us of Maine, Portland chapter of statewide, self-advocacy organization for those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, 10:30 a.m.-noon, second & fourth Tuesday, Port Credit Union, 285 Forest Ave., Portland, sufumaine.org.

Tea and Talk, 9:30-11 a.m., residents meet second Thursday of the month at Cumberland Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road, 829-2208 or cstennett@cumberlandmaine.com.

Tender Living Care, for families facing serious illness, every Monday at The Center for Grieving Children, 555 Forest Ave., Portland, 775-5216 or cgc@cgcmaine.org.

The Center for Grieving Children, free bereavement peer support groups for children ages 3-18, their parents and caregivers, young adults, bereaved parents and widow/widowers/partners, 555 Forest Ave., Portland, 775-5216, cgc@cgcmaine.org.

Together With Alzheimer’s, drop-in support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, Conference Room, 232 Main St. Yarmouth, ezine@catherinegentile.com.

TOPS Club, weight-loss support group chapter, Thursday, 5:15 p.m. weigh-in and meeting, Maine Medical Center, Dana Center, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, 662-2776.

Unemployed Professional Group, 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd. Open to the public, registration not required.

Young Widows and Widowers Group open to people age 50 or younger meets twice a month Friday evenings at The Center for Grieving Children, Portland. Call Sara Asch at 775-5216 to register.

Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, connects resources such as clothing, heating assistance, food and rides with the people who need them, https://ycan.info/.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Saturday 3/18

“How Do We Build Peace?” United Nations Association presentation by political scientist and UN observer Douglas C. Bennett, noon-2 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road. Program begins with a light lunch and is open to the public.

“Raising a Son on the Autism Spectrum,” by Derek Volk and Sen. Amy Volk, 7 p.m., Deering Center Community Church, Portland.

Tuesday 3/21

Maine Hooked Rugs, Yarmouth History Center Lecture Series 7 p.m., 118 East Elm St. Judith Burger-Gossart will talk about her book, “Sadie’s Winter Dream,” and the history of Maine Sea Coast Mission.

Wednesday 3/22

Expedition to Antarctica, 5:30 p.m., research and photographs, Freeport Public Library, 10 Library Drive, all welcome.

“Pleasant Hill Preserve: Designing Trails for People and Nature,” 7-9 p.m., Scarborough Land Trust Annual Meeting & 40th Anniversary Celebration. Camp Ketcha, 336 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Includes highlights of SLT’s conserved lands, free and open to the public.

Ongoing

Technology Assistance, 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road.

Guided nature programs, Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, 426 Wolf Neck Road, Freeport. Programs 2-3 p.m. every weekend day, weather permitting. Free with park admission, parksandlands.com.

Essentials of College Planning for Adults, 10 a.m. Tuesdays by appointment, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland. Register with Randi Paine at 800-281-3703.

Maine Job Seekers: variety of free employment classes, services and programs, Maine Department of Labor, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland, mainecareercenter.com, 822-3300.

Stitch Hive, 6:30-8:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesdays, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, meetup.com/Stitch-HIVE-Portland-Maine/.

Technology Tutoring, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, one-on-one computer help in reserved half hour sessions 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays; 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays; 12:30-2 p.m. Fridays.

Maine Genealogical Society Greater Portland Chapter, 1 p.m., first Saturday, South Portland Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, 3rd floor, South Portland.

Mid-Coast

Benefits

Saturday 3/18

St. Patrick’s Day Party, 7-9 p.m., St. Charles, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Live music, refreshments, traditional Irish dance instruction, raffle, silent auction. Benefits Teen Mission to Washington, D.C. Tickets at the door $10 for adults, $5 children, $25 max per family.

Travis Mills Foundation benefit hosted by The Sons of the American Legion, 100 Congress Ave., Bath. Beginning at 1 p.m., coins and cash accepted during Operation “Common Cents”; auction from 5-7 p.m..

Books/Authors

Wednesday 3/22

“Let Me Tell A Story,” short story collection by Brunswick writer Paul Betit, 2:30 p.m., Peoples Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick.

Ongoing

Tea With Harriet, monthly tea and conversation about Harriet Beecher Stowe, 1-2:30 p.m., third Thursday, 63 Federal St., Brunswick, in the home where Stowe lived and wrote “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

Great Books, 10 a.m.-noon, fourth Saturday, The Great Books Foundation Short Story Omnibus purchased from Great Books Foundation. Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Rare Reads, 2 p.m. or 6 p.m., third Tuesday, discuss unusual and interesting literature, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, topshamlibrary.org/rare-reads.

Read Between the Panels, 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday until May, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Those who love art and literature discuss all things graphic novel, from classic comic book collections to the latest fiction.

The Writers’ Meetup, 6 p.m. first Tuesday, network over coffee and snacks, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Young Critics, 5 p.m., third Tuesday, for fourth- and fifth-graders. Free, but registration required at Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Teen Talk Book Club, second Thursday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Tween Reads, 5-6 p.m. monthly for sixth-and seventh-graders. Registration required, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Men’s Book Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. third Thursday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Bulletin Board

AARP Tax-Aide, free tax return preparation, through April 18 at: Bath Area Senior Center, 45 Floral St., (443-4937); Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, (443-5141); Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, (725-5242, ext. 510); People Plus, 35 Union St, Brunswick, (729-0757); Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, (725-1727).

Community Cats Program, Community Spay-Neuter Clinic of Bath looking for barn, feral or stray cats in West Bath, Phippsburg, Georgetown, Richmond, Monmouth and Waldoboro for neutering and rabies vaccinations. For more, see Facebook or Community Spay-Neuter Clinic of Bath looking for barn, feral or stray cats in West Bath, Phippsburg, Georgetown, Richmond, Monmouth and Waldoboro for neutering and rabies vaccinations. For more, see Facebook or communityspayneuterclinic.com

Saturday 3/18

Girl Scout Cookie Sale, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Shaw’s, 1 Chandler Drive, Bath. New this year: s’mores cookies.





Ongoing

Brunswick Toastmasters, first and third Tuesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., 8 Venture Ave., Brunswick, in former Naval base, guests welcome, 241-2294, 2156.toastmastersclubs.org.

Merriconeag Grange, first and third Thursdays, 7 p.m., 529 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, trothwell62@comcast.net.

People Plus community center, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Offers fitness, classes, socials, meals, sports, travel and more, peopleplusmaine.org.

Senior’s Bingo, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday, Bath Area Senior Center, 45 Floral St., age 16+.

Sip & Stitch, knitting and crocheting, 10 a.m.-noon first and third Saturdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727.

Call for Volunteers





Spring Tutor Training at Tri-County Literacy in Bath, noon-5 p.m., March 14 & 16; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 17, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath. Applications and registration through Marilyn Solvay, 443-6384, literacyvolunteers@tricountyliteracy.org.

Red Cross Blood Drives, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., March 23, Highlands of Topsham; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., March 30, Brunswick Town Hall, 85 Union St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., March 23, Highlands of Topsham; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., March 30, Brunswick Town Hall, 85 Union St., redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or drop in.

Ongoing

American Cancer Society volunteer drivers wanted to transport cancer patients to treatment, ACS, New England Division, Topsham, 462-6307, elisa.madore@cancer.org.

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Brunswick area, training provided, 777-7740, AHCH.org.

ArtVan Programm to help with art therapy programming with children and teens, promotional support and fundraising efforts. Contact 650-1608 or visit artvanprogram.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, mentors (must be 18+) willing to commit one year and spend eight hours a month with a child 6-14 who lives in a single parent home. Contact Brunswick office at 729-7736 or bigbbigs@bbbsbathbrun.org.

Chocolate Church Arts Center, volunteers for the art gallery and more, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay seeks volunteers interested in preserving the bay to assist with speaker series, assemble mailings and more, 666-1118, fomb.org.

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine: ReStore, 126 Main St, Topsham. Four-hour shifts available Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Contact ReStore manager Michele Ober at 504-9341 or michele@habitat7rivers.org. Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine: volunteer construction opportunities in Brunswick, 504-9340, habitat7rivers.org and at ReStore, 126 Main St., Topsham, 504-9335; michele@habitat7rivers.org.

Home To Home, an organization providing a safe place for parents to exchange children for visitations, needs a commitment of one to two hours per exchange period; police check and training required. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 837-4894, mainehometohome.org.

Mid Coast Hospital, looking for people to work in the cafe, gift shop, or greeting patients, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6015.

People Plus Center, ongoing opportunities, 35 Union St., Brunswick, ask for Joe or Frank at 729-0757.

Red Cross Blood Drives, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing needs for committed residents who will help new Mainers find employment. FMI, Paul Mullaney, pmullaney@ccmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Mid Coast Maine will train volunteers to provide support and information to callers on 24-hour hotline, 725-2181, 594-8580 or 338-4622, clientservices@sassmm.org.

SEARCH Program of Greater Bath, assist seniors by providing companionship, transportation, assistance with errands, 837-8810, cszalay@ccmaine.org.

Tax-Aide AARP Foundation program, volunteer tax-preparers, contact Joan Jagolinzer at jagolinzer@gwi.net, visit AARP Foundation program, volunteer tax-preparers, contact Joan Jagolinzer at jagolinzer@gwi.net, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-687-2277.

Tri-County Literacy, will train tutors to work with adults, 443-6384, literacyvolunteers@tricountyliteracy.org.

Dances

Ongoing

Contradance, second Saturdays, Topsham Grange, 47 Pleasant St. Family dance 6-7 p.m., $3, $12/family. Finger food potluck, 7 p.m.; lesson for main dance, 7:30 p.m.; main dance, 8 p.m. $10 adults/$7 seniors & students. http://contradancetopsham.wordpress.com.

Dining Out

“Lunch with Friends,” Tuesdays at noon March 21 & 28, Bailey Island Union Church. Free event for Harpswell seniors, registration not required. Snow date is Thursday. FMI, call Surrey Hardcastle, 833-0092, or email surreysh@comcast.net.

Friday 3/17

Lenten Haddock Suppers, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Includes haddock, mashed, vegetables. Adults $8, children $4. Pizza available.

Saturday 3/18

Chicken Pie Supper, 4:30-6 p.m., Bath United Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Ave., Bath. Includes mashed & gravy, veg, an assortment of breads. Adults $8, under age 12, $4. For take out call 443-4707.

Topsham Trail Riders Bean Supper, 4-6 p.m., Topsham Fair Exhibition Hall. Includes three kinds of beans, chop suey, mac & cheese, dogs, breads, Adults $7.50, children $3, under 10 free. Proceeds benefit Topsham Trail Riders and Topsham Fair Association.

Sunday 3/19

Breakfast Buffet, 7:30-9:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 807 Middle St. Bath. Eggs to order, breakfast meats, pancakes, French toast, home fries. Adults $7, children under 12, $3. Always the third Sunday.

Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner, noon, Sacred Heart Church, 14 Summer St., Hallowell. Goodwill offering at the door.

Friday 3/24

Chili/Chowdah Challenge, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Harpswell Community School. Taste and judge samples of locally made chowders and chilis, includes dessert, adults $7, children $5, benefits fourth-grade trip to Chewnoki.

Health

March Mondays Community Acupuncture, HS-ACUPUNCTURE.COM, 54 Cumberland St., Brunswick, 3:30-7 p.m., March 20 & 27. Reservations recommended at 266-8633, by donation.

Ongoing

American Red Cross Disaster Action Team provides free, basic classes in delivering assistance in emergency situations, weekday evenings, 16 Community Way, Topsham, 729-6779, 563-3299, MidCoastRedCross.net.

Blood pressure clinic, Wednesdays 10 a.m.-noon, free, walk-ins welcome, Mid Coast Hospital Community Resource Room, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, Jessica Loney R.N., 373-6592, jloney@midcoasthealth.com.

De-Stress Your Body, 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, $15 a session, Spectrum Generations, Southern Midcoast Community Center, 12 Main St., Topsham, 729-0475.

Diabetic foot clinic, first Thursday of the month, Jeanne Otis R.N., $30/visit, package deals available. Call for appointment, 729-0475, Southern Midcoast Community Center.

Group meditation, 9 a.m.-noon Sundays, Shambhala Center, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 729-7402.

Maine Laughter Yoga Club, reduce stress with playful exercises and yogic breathing, 5:30-6:30 p.m. first Fridays, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Suite 314, Brunswick, 443-3721.

Tibetan Buddhist Philosophy and Meditation, 5:30 p.m. every Monday, First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick. Explore meditation in the Buddhist tradition, suitable for both beginners and advanced students. Suggested donation $10, but all welcome.

TOPS (Take Off the Pounds Sensibly), weight loss support group, 6:10 p.m. weigh-in and meeting, Thursdays, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 330 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-6400.

Weight Watchers, noon Mondays, McLellan Building, Multipurpose Room, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3265.

Just for Kids

Ongoing

Baby & Me, 10 a.m. Thursdays for 15-20 minutes with songs, action rhymes, and board books for birth to 23 months, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Music & Rhyme Time for Twos, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for 20-30 minutes with music, dance and action rhymes, for 2-years-olds and their grown ups, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays for 30-45 minutes, with songs, dance, instruments, action rhymes for ages 3-5, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Friday 3/17

Red Cross babysitter training course registration opens for April 8 day long course at Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Recommended for ages 11-15, No cost to first 10 who, sign up at the library, pflreference@patten.lib.me.us, or 443-5141, ext. 12.

Support

Ongoing

All Addictions Anonymous Big Book Step Study group, 5:30-7 p.m., Mondays at Brunswick Adventist Church, 333 Maine St. Members of any 12-step group welcome, 400-6320.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, Mondays, 9 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 837-3581; Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, 528-5550; Fridays, 6 p.m., Bath Police Dept., 250 Water St., Bath 442-7557; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Mid Coast Hospital (Medical Offices Building) 121 Medical Center Drive, 865-9160.

Grief Support Group, for survivors of those who have died from substance abuse, first and third Thursdays, 3:30-5 p.m., CHANS Home Health Care and Hospice, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, 721-1357.

H.O.P.E. (Healing of Persons Exceptional) wellness support group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Matthew Episcopal Church, 20 Union St., Hallowell, second and fourth Wednesdays, 890-3673.

Memory Café, 11 a.m., fourth Wednesday, Mae’s Cafe and Bakery, 160 Centre St., Bath, 797-7891; 2 p.m., third Thursday, Westrum House, 22 Union Park Road, Topsham, 797-7891.

Mid Coast Senior Health Center, for caregivers of those with memory loss, 4-5 p.m., third Thursday, 58 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick.

MidCoast Chronic Pain Support Group, open to people with chronic pain, their families and friends, first and third Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 725-7854.

Mid-Coast Maine Center for Grief and Loss, hospice volunteers offer grief support programs for children, families and individuals, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, 729-3602.

Multiple Sclerosis Society, coffee and conversation group, first Tuesday 10:30 a.m.-noon, Handy’s Market, 367 Main St., Yarmouth, cafandconyar@gmail.com.

Overeaters Anonymous, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 333 Maine St., Brunswick 837-5642; Tuesdays, noon, United Congregational Church, 150 Congress Ave., Bath, 729-3057; Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 443-4630; Sundays, 9 a.m., 123 Medical Drive, Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 729-3149.

Pet Loss Grief Support Group, Coastal Humane Society, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Monthly sessions are free and open to the public, but RSVP required at coastalhumanesociety.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine and Mid Coast Hospital provide an education-based support group for survivors of sexual violence who are pregnant; participants may bring a support person. 373-6500 or 725-2181.

Survivors of Suicide, support group, first Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Congregational Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, 833-6386.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) weigh-in 6-6:40 p.m. every Thursday, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 330 Maine St., Brunswick. Meeting follows, 729-6400.

12-Step Recovery Program, Wednesdays 6 p.m., food, group meetings, contact Jeff Rogers, jeff4bath@yahoo.com, Compass Point Community Church, 119 Old Bath Road.

Veteran to Veteran support group with Operation Resilient Hope, 6-8 p.m., Thursdays, 2 Main St., Topsham, 319-5996, OperationResilientHope.org.

WIC Program, free nutritional service for income-eligible families. Provides food, formula, breastfeeding support, nutrition education and referrals for pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women and children up to age 5. Mid-Coast residents can call Maine Community Action at 800-221-2221 and ask for WIC.

Women with Cancer Support Group is open to women diagnosed with any type of cancer at any age, meets third Tuesdays, 3 p.m., board room of MidCoast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6540.

Women’s Circle, for women in a controlling or abusive relationship, free and confidential, hosted by Mid Coast Outreach Office of Family Crisis Services, 721-0199.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Winter Gardening Workshop Series, 2-3:30 p.m. Sundays through March 26, hosted by Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, corner of Pleasant & Union, Brunswick. By donation, btlt.org/gardening-workshops, FMI, Linton Studdiford, 798-5899 or lintonstuddiford@gmail.com.

Saturday 3/18

Merrymeeting Audubon, Salisbury Beach & Plum Island wintering birds, meet at 7 a.m. at Brunswick Hannaford, 35 Elm St. FMI or a meeting place at Salisbury Beach, contact John Berry at 725-2051.

PeaceWorks, Brown Bag Lunch, noon-1:30 p.m., Curtis Library, Brunswick. Discussion among activists about the environment, social needs budget cuts, and militarism.

Sunday 3/19

Creative Walk, 9-11 a.m., meet at CREA Ecology Center, Topsham. Park on Evergreen Circle (Highland Green), just past Junco Drive. Ecology Center located down short trail. Directions at http://creamaine.org/directions/.

Tuesday 3/21

“Cultivating a Garden of Biodiversity,” Bath Garden Club monthly meeting, noon, Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St. preceded by lunch and short business meeting. FMI, 666-3078.

Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., Joshua’s Tavern, 123 Maine St., Brunswick. Jason Seiders, IF&W Region B fisheries biologist, will talk about trout in the Mid-Coast. Open to the public.

Saturday 3/25

“Rising from the Debris: Restoring Winter Street Sanctuary,” 10:30 a.m., Sagadahoc Preservation, Inc., Winter Street Center, 880 Washington St., Bath. Sponsored by Bath Historical Society, free and open to the public.

Sunday 3/26

Merrymeeting Audubon Field Trip, 7:30 a.m.-noon, Brunswick Landing, Bath Road Entrance Parking Area.

Ongoing

AARP Tax Preparation, 9 a.m.-noon, every Thursday through April 13, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Free service offered to low and moderate income individuals. Call 725-1727 for more information, what to bring with you, and to make an appointment, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Cathance River Education Alliance Ecology Center, Topsham. Open house, noon to 2 p.m. each Sunday. For directions see creamaine.org or email crea@creamaine.org.

Computer Boot Camp, by appointment daily 8:30-9:30 a.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, mainecareercenter.com, 621-5009.

Midcoast Senior College, current events forum, noon, Thursdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-4900.

New Ventures Maine, programs for career, business and financial education. Classes and workshops at no charge, in-person and online options. 386-1664, newventuresmaine.org.

Rain or Shine Club, free weekly family friendly walks Thursdays at 10 a.m., guided by Royal River Conservation Trust, 215-8315.

Smart investing@your library workshops, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick; list at curtismoney.com.

Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, career counseling, classes, support, mainecareercenter.com, 373-4000.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay Winter Speaker Series, 7 p.m. second Wednesday through May, Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick.