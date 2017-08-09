Community Calendar: Aug. 9-19

Greater Portland

Benefits

Basket fundraiser to support Falmouth Memorial Library’s capital campaign. Bids accepted through Aug. 22.

Save a Stray, 5K/1-mile walk and festival, Aug. 25 & 26, L.L.Bean’s Discovery Park, Freeport, benefits Coastal Humane Society and Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Dock Dog and K-9 demos, food trucks, contests, speakers. Details at SaveAStray5K.org or call 449-1366.

Saturday 8/19

McAuley Residence Walk/Run for Recovery, 8 a.m.-noon, Mercy Hospital Fore River Campus, 195 Fore River Parkway, Portland. Benefits women and children of Mercy Hospital’s Portland-based program, 5K walk/run, kid’s 1K, food, music, register at www.emhsfoundation.org/mcauley or 879-3605.

Thursday 8/24

Taste of Tidewater, 5:30-8 p.m., Episcopal Church of Saint Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Food by top Maine chefs, local artists, live music. Tickets $75, $125/couple, benefits Cumberland County Cooperative Extension, http://bit.ly/2vt6kr0.

Books/Authors

Friday 8/11

Connected Catholics of Maine Portland chapter book club, noon, 20 Inverness Road, Falmouth. For single, widowed, separated and divorced men and women, call Grace for more, 878-6459.

Thursday 8/17

“The Boston Castrato,” author talk and reading with Colin Sargent, 7 p.m. Yarmouth Historical Society, 118 East Elm St.

Ongoing

Third Tuesday Book Group, 2 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Details at library.

First Tuesday Book Club, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, noon, Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland.

LGBTQ Teen Book Group, 2:30-3:30 p.m., third Saturdays, Portland Public Library.

Literary Lunch, Portland Public Library, noon, last Wednesday of the month.

Teen Writing Crew, 1:30-2:30 p.m. second Saturday and 4:30-5:30 p.m. additional Tuesday each month, Portland Public Library, through June, teens@portlandpubliclibrary.org, 871-1700, ext. 773.

Adult Story Time, 12:05-12:50 p.m., South Portland Public Library, lunch hour read-aloud group for adults every Wednesday, 767-7660.

Reader’s Circle, 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, last Thursday of the month. Free and open to the public.

Bulletin Board

Farm Stand, 1-5 p.m. Fridays, outside WIC office, 190 Lancaster St., Portland. Hosted by Cultivating Community; credit, WIC and/or SNAP accepted.

St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar, Federal Street, Portland, Aug. 11, 5-9 p.m.; Aug. 12, 5-10 p.m.; Aug. 13, 4-8 p.m. Handmade food and pastries, carnival games, booths and live music.

The Pavillion at Railroad Square, off Main Street, Yarmouth, noon-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, interactive trucks, and farm and construction equipment. Children and adults welcome free of charge, FMI call 846-3120.

Friday 8/18

Freeport Community Services Community Day and Tent Sale, 53 Depot St., Freeport. Clothing, antiques and collectibles, music, food, face painting and school supplies. Rain or shine.

Friday 8/18

SummerFest 2017, 5-10 p.m., Scarborough High School, Clifford Mitchell Sports Complex, live music, kids’ activities, rides, demos, raffles, fireworks. Rain date Aug. 19.

Ongoing

Free Ride Service by Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee, call Ginny Vandyke at 829-3848.

Maine Genealogical Society, Greater Portland Chapter, 12:30 p.m. first Saturday, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Free, guests welcome, 409-6205.

Planet Dog Adoption Day, noon-2 p.m., every Saturday, Planet Dog Company Store, 211 Marginal Way, Portland.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club, noon-1 p.m. Fridays at The Egg & I, Route One, Scarborough, guest speakers, public welcome.

Call for Volunteers

Help hospice patients: next training session Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19, and 26. Compassionate, reliable individuals needed, healthcare experience not required, 400-8852.

The Opportunity Alliance has openings for foster grandparents and senior companions in Cumberland, York and Oxford counties. Stipend, mileage reimbursement, 773-0202, fgp@opportunityalliance.org.

Saturday 8/12

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Portland kick-off, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Maine Mall, store discounts, face painting, photo op. Register for Maine’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Oct. 15 in Portland- www.makingstrideswalk.org/greaterportlandme.

Ongoing

Action Based Care seeks volunteers to help those who would benefit from outdoor activities in the battle against depression and other conditions. Contact Angel at 831-4151 to learn more.

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, ongoing volunteer opportunities for caring people who can offer three to four hours per week, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, 772-0115.

American Red Cross needs volunteers in the disaster services, health and safety and administration departments, 874-1192, ext. 115.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is looking for people who can positively impact children for a few hours each month, 773-5437, somebigs.org.

Cumberland Area Rides and Cumberland Aging in Place need volunteer drivers and companions to help local seniors. Interview, vetting and training required, contact Lisa Crowley at 829-3367, cumberlandrides@gmail.com.

Cumberland Woodbank, 8 a.m.-noon or 1-6 p.m., every Tuesday and Thursday. Contact Dave at 747-2868, ext. 505 or dcarlson@maine.rr.com.

Drivers needed for The Road To Recovery program to transport cancer patients to treatment in Cumberland County. Must be 18 or older, with valid license, reliable vehicle, clean driving record and proof of insurance. Free training, American Cancer Society, 800-227-2345, or cancer.org.

Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions, adults 55 and older wanted to make a difference while earning extra money. Foster Grandparents help in schools, Senior Companions visit adult day programs or homes, 773-0202, FGP@opportunityalliance.org.

HART Cat Shelter, 302 Range Road, Cumberland. Apply at hartofme.com or 829-4116.

Hospice volunteers wanted to be part of the VNA Home Health Hospice team, bringing comfort to those facing a terminal illness. Contact Beth Simmons at 400-8852 or simmonsb@emhs.org.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing need for volunteers to assist refugees transitioning to the U.S., 881-8550.

Scarborough Land Trust, volunteers needed to build trails at Pleasant Hill Preserve. Sunday 10 a.m.-noon; Monday 4 p.m.-dark; Thursday 9-11 a.m. No experience necessary; all ages welcome. Contact Toby Jacobs at tjacobs@scarboroughlandtrust.org or 844-0114.

Dances

Ongoing

Irish Set Dancing, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, Yarmouth Community Services, 200 Main St., Yarmouth, setdncr02@yahoo.com.

Dining Out

Friday 8/11

Souper Supper, 5-7 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Soup, salad, rolls, desserts and beverages served free to the community, 781-3366.

Saturday 8/12

Baked bean supper, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth, dogs, mac & cheese, biscuits and pies. Adults $10, children $4.

Sunday 8/13

Family Farm Dinner, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Wolfe’s Neck Farm, Freeport, $30/adult, $15/child, wolfesneckfarm.tfaforms.net/73.

Ongoing

Free Dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Thursday, St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland, 878-1989.

Health

Saturday 8/12

Meditative chanting, 6:30-8 p.m., Greener Postures, 65 Grey Road, Falmouth. Free, no experience required.

Ongoing

Christian Meditation Gathering, hosted by United Methodist communities of HopeGateWay, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 185 High St., Portland, 899-2435, newlightportland.org.

Fit to Dance, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Mammograms/pap tests available at no cost for women 40-64 through Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program, 874-8942 or 800-350-5180.

Restorative yoga, gentle approach recommended for stress reduction and healing, drop-in class 9-10:15 a.m. every Thursday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Tai Chi, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. Free.

Just for Kids

Dog Story Time, selected dates during the summer, therapy dogs will be at Freeport Community Library; check the Children’s Desk for schedule.

Starlight Stories, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through summer, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Gentle stretches, songs, stories and movement. Jammies and stuffies encouraged; blankies provided.

Ongoing

Baby Singalong, 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays & Saturdays; Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Mondays; Infant/Toddler Story Time Tuesday 10 and 10:15 a.m. Pre-School Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road.

Fun & Games, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Pokemon & More, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Fridays; Magic Matches! 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturdays; Lego Club, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Baby and Parent Get-Together, 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. For babies up to 18 months to listen to music, play and meet new people.

Lego Club, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 3:30-4:30 p.m. first Wednesday through April. Open play, all Legos provided for children age 5-11, must be accompanied by an adult.

Yoga for Kids, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday.

Family Story Play Yoga, 11-11:45 a.m., third Saturdays, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Teen Writing Crew, 1:30-2:30 p.m., second Saturday, plus 4:30-5:30 p.m. an additional Tuesday, S. Donald Sussman Teen Library at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Baby Bounces and Books, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Fridays; Tales and Tunes, preschool story hour 10:15-11 a.m. and 2-2:45 p.m. Thursdays; Tales for Twos, 11-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Tail Waggin’ Tales, reading program with therapy dogs every Tuesday at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Email mbatson@yarmouthlibrary.org to sign up.

Support

Ongoing

Aging in Place Friendly Visitor program for those 60+ in Cumberland offers weekly visits by a trained volunteer who will provide companionship based on mutual interests. To apply or refer someone: AIP@cumberlandmaine.com, 245-8033.

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6-7 p.m., second Wednesday, Sedgewood Commons 22 Northbrook Dr., Falmouth, Patricia.Burke@genesishcc.com.

Cancer Community Center, wellness classes, complementary therapies, nutritional counseling, CancerCommunityCenter.org, 774-2200.

Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200. For adults affected by cancer, their families and friends.

Center for Autism and Related Disorders Portland, support group for caregivers of those with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities, 6 p.m., second Tuesday of the month, Easter Seals Maine, 25 Presumpscot St., Portland. For more, contact Lindsay Payeur at 573-7424.

CODA: Co-Dependents Anonymous meets every Friday 12:30-1:30 p.m., St. Dominic’s Church, Mellen St., Portland, call Elizabeth at 799-4599.

Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group, third Wednesday, 3 p.m., Compassus, 23 Spring St., Suite C, Scarborough, 761-6967, compassushealthcare. com.

Families of people with dementia support group 4-5 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, St. Joseph’s Rehab and Residence, 1133 Washington Ave., Portland.

Family Crisis Services, local domestic violence resource center serving Cumberland County with legal help, shelter and support. For information about support groups held in Brunswick, Bridgton or Portland call 721-0199; 24-hour hotline 800-537-6066.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, free 12-step program. Tuesday, 9 a.m., St. Maximilian Church 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Kimberly, 899-6588; Wednesday, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Roberta, 839-6452; Thursday, 9 a.m., First Parish Congregational UCC, 40 Main St., Freeport, Sandi, 838-8991. Visit foodaddicts.org or call contact to confirm meeting.

Gynecological and Breast Cancer Group, 6-7:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, 774-2200, or cancercommunitycenter.org.

Hope Group/Attitudinal Healing, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Maine Medical Center, Dana Center classroom #1; Portland Recovery Community Center, 468 Forest Ave. Portland, Thursdays 5:30-7:30 p.m., Contact Liz, 727-420-2964

Kids First, workshops and support groups for families going through divorce, Kids First Center, 222 St. John. St., Suite 101, Portland, 761-2709, info@kidsfirstcenter.org, kidsfirstcenter.org.

LaLeche League, every Wednesday, 9 a.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, 767-0920.

Leukemia Society Family Support group, third Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., 778 Maine St., South Portland, 774-2200.

Living with Cancer, 10-11:30 a.m., fourth Thursday, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, for patients and families coping with any kind of cancer at any point in their journey.

Look Good … Feel Better with the American Cancer Society, Cancer Community Center, 778 Main St., South Portland, help with wigs, makeup, self-esteem, cancercommunitycenter.org. Free.

Maine Buddy Program provides one-to-one, peer support from trained volunteers for adults dealing with cancer, CancerCommunityCenter.org, 774-2200.

Mended Hearts Cardiac Support Group, Maine Medical Center Learning Resource Center, 100 WEST Campus Drive, Scarborough. Survivors available from diagnosis, during and after hospital stays; visits can be in person, by phone or email, 523-0883 or robynshaw13@icloud.com.

Mental Illness Family Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m., second, third and fourth Mondays of the month, Dana Center, 22 Bramhall St., classroom #2, Portland. NAMI Portland. FMI call Mike, 703-966-8875.

Mornings with Friends, for senior socialization and entertainment, 10-11:30 a.m., third Wednesday. Location alternates between Congregational Church of Cumberland at 282 Main St. and the United Methodist Church at 52 Tuttle Road, 829-3318 or sgold@cumberlandmaine.com.

Overeaters Anonymous/Portland, Sunday, 7 p.m., Brighton Medical Center, 335 Brighton Ave.; Tuesday and Friday, 6 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St.; Saturdays, 9:30 and 10 a.m., Wishcamper Center at USM, 44 Bedford St., oamaine.org.

PFLAG Support Group, 7-8:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Equality Community Center, 511 Congress St., Portland, (new location), 831-3015, pflagportlandmaine.org.

South Portland Food Cupboard, 130 Thadeus St., Thursday 8:30-11:30 a.m., for residents of South Portland, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, and surrounding communities, 874-0379, southportlandfoodcupboard.org.

Speaking Up for Us of Maine, Portland chapter of statewide, self-advocacy organization for those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, 10:30 a.m.-noon, second & fourth Tuesday, Port Credit Union, 285 Forest Ave., Portland, sufumaine.org.

Tea and Talk, 9:30-11 a.m., residents meet second Thursday of the month at Cumberland Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road, 829-2208 or cstennett@cumberlandmaine.com.

Tender Living Care, for families facing serious illness, every Monday at The Center for Grieving Children, 555 Forest Ave., Portland, 775-5216 or cgc@cgcmaine.org.

The Center for Grieving Children, free bereavement peer support groups for children ages 3-18, their parents and caregivers, young adults, bereaved parents and widow/widowers/partners, 555 Forest Ave., Portland, 775-5216, cgc@cgcmaine.org.

Together With Alzheimer’s, drop-in support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, Conference Room, 232 Main St. Yarmouth, ezine@catherinegentile.com.

TOPS Club, weight-loss support group chapter, Thursday, 5:15 p.m. weigh-in and meeting, Maine Medical Center, Dana Center, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, 662-2776.

Unemployed Professional Group, 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd. Open to the public, registration not required.

Young Widows and Widowers Group open to people age 50 or younger meets twice a month Friday evenings at The Center for Grieving Children, Portland. Call Sara Asch at 775-5216 to register.

Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, connects resources such as clothing, heating assistance, food and rides to people in need, https://ycan.info/.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Homes of Portland’s Golden Age Walking Tour, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through Oct. 6, by Greater Portland Landmarks. Begins at 93 High St. Tickets $10 day of and in advance at www.portlandlandmarks.org/tours, 774-5561.

U.S. Custom House Tours, 312 Fore St., by Greater Portland Landmarks, 10:30 & 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 25. Tickets $10, in advance only, www.portlandlandmarks.org/tours, 774-5561.

Wednesday 8/16

Mornings with Friends program: Waite Maclin, Maine Sunday Telegram Source Elder award winner, on fruit trees and his work with Cultivating Community, 10 a.m., Tuttle Road United Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland. Free and open to the public.

Saturday 8/19

“Basics of Animal and Nature Drawing,” by children’s book illustrator Jeannie Brett, four-hour class at Maine Audubon’s Gilsland Farm in Falmouth as part of the Islandport Press Open Book Workshop series. For details call 846-3344, see www.islandportpress.com.

Ongoing

Technology Assistance, 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road.

Guided nature programs, Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, 426 Wolf Neck Road, Freeport. Programs 2-3 p.m. every weekend day, weather permitting. Free with park admission, parksandlands.com.

Computer Tutoring sessions, Portland Public Library, Tuesdays and Fridays, 5 Monument Square, call 871-1700, ext. 708 to register for a half-hour session.

Essentials of College Planning for Adults, 10 a.m. Tuesdays by appointment, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland. Register with Randi Paine at 800-281-3703.

Maine Job Seekers: free classes about employment, services and programs, Maine Department of Labor, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland, mainecareercenter.com, 822-3300.

Greater Portland Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society, 1 p.m., first Saturday, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Guests welcome, www.storiestotell.net, 409-6205.

Stitch Hive, 6:30-8:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesdays, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, meetup.com/Stitch-HIVE-Portland-Maine/.

Technology Tutoring, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, one-on-one computer help in reserved half hour sessions 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays; 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays; 12:30-2 p.m. Fridays.

Maine Genealogical Society Greater Portland Chapter, 1 p.m., first Saturday, South Portland Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, 3rd floor, South Portland.

Scarborough Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m., every Friday, The Egg & I, 183 US Route One, Scarborough, public welcome.

Mid-Coast

Benefits

Sunday 8/13

Lobstermen’s Relief Fund Benefit, 3-7 p.m., Cook’s Lobster and Ale House, Bailey Island. Live music, silent auction. Tickets $50, includes dinner, refreshments, complimentary beer glass, www.eventbrite.com, or mlcalliance.org/support/community-support.

Books/Authors

Saturday 8/12

Ice Cream Social to celebrate summer reading program, 1-2:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway.

“Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain and the Petersburg Campaign,” signing by author Dennis Rasbach, 10:30 a.m., First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland St. Brunswick, pejepscothistorical.org/.

Tuesday 8/15

Coloring for Grown-Ups, 6-7 p.m., drop in, materials and light refreshments provided, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Ongoing

Tea With Harriet, monthly tea and conversation about Harriet Beecher Stowe, 1-2:30 p.m., third Thursday, 63 Federal St., Brunswick, in the home where Stowe lived and wrote “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

Great Books, 10 a.m.-noon, fourth Saturday, The Great Books Foundation Short Story Omnibus purchased from Great Books Foundation. Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Rare Reads, 2 p.m. or 6 p.m., third Tuesday, discuss unusual and interesting literature, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, topshamlibrary.org/rare-reads.

Summer Reading Program, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, events and prizes for kids, teens and adults, to Aug. 19.

The Writers’ Meetup, 6 p.m. first Tuesday, network over coffee and snacks, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Young Critics, 5 p.m., third Tuesday, for fourth- and fifth-graders. Free, but registration required at Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Teen Talk Book Club, second Thursday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Tween Reads, 5-6 p.m. monthly for sixth- and seventh-graders. Registration required, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Men’s Book Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. third Thursday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Bulletin Board

Food Drive, benefits Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, in conjunction with summer reading programs at Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. See librarian or topshamlibrary.org/summer-reading for list.





Brunswick Toastmasters, first and third Tuesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., 8 Venture Ave., Brunswick, in former Naval base, guests welcome, 241-2294, 2156.toastmastersclubs.org.

Merriconeag Grange, first and third Thursdays, 7 p.m., 529 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, trothwell62@comcast.net.

Merrymeeting Wheelers bicycle group, 6 p.m., Brunswick Commons, Monday night women's ride; all levels welcome Wednesday, merrymeetingwheelers.org.

People Plus community center, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Offers fitness, classes, socials, meals, sports, travel and more, peopleplusmaine.org.

Senior Bingo, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday, Bath Area Senior Center, 45 Floral St., age 16+.

Sip & Stitch, knitting and crocheting, 10 a.m.-noon first and third Saturdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727.

Call for Volunteers

Read Together, new program by Tri-County Literacy in Bath, seeks volunteers to tutor children. Training Aug. 21, 22 & 24. Contact Katie, 443-6384, www.tricountyliteracy.org

Ongoing

American Cancer Society volunteer drivers wanted to transport cancer patients to treatment, ACS, New England Division, Topsham, 462-6307, elisa.madore@cancer.org.

American Cancer Society, volunteers needed in the Topsham office, Road To Recovery program, Look Good Feel Better program, Relay For Life events and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks, see cancer.org/involved/volunteer.html, or contact Danielle Blais at Danielle.blais@cancer.org or 373-3700, ext. 3720.

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Brunswick area, training provided, 777-7740, AHCH.org.

ArtVan Program to help with art therapy programming with children and teens, promotional support and fundraising efforts. Contact 650-1608 or visit artvanprogram.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, mentors (must be 18+) willing to commit one year and spend eight hours a month with a child 6-14 who lives in a single parent home. Contact Brunswick office at 729-7736 or bigbbigs@bbbsbathbrun.org.

Chocolate Church Arts Center, volunteers for the art gallery and more, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay seeks volunteers interested in preserving the bay to assist with speaker series, assemble mailings and more, 666-1118, fomb.org.

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine: ReStore, 126 Main St, Topsham. Four-hour shifts available Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Contact ReStore manager Michele Ober at 504-9341 or michele@habitat7rivers.org. Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine: volunteer construction opportunities in Brunswick, 504-9340, habitat7rivers.org and at ReStore, 126 Main St., Topsham, 504-9335; michele@habitat7rivers.org.

Home To Home, an organization providing a safe place for parents to exchange children for visitations, needs a commitment of one to two hours per exchange period; police check and training required. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 837-4894, mainehometohome.org.

Mid Coast Hospital, looking for people to work in the cafe, gift shop, or greeting patients, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6015.

People Plus Center, ongoing opportunities, 35 Union St., Brunswick, ask for Joe or Frank at 729-0757.

Red Cross Blood Drives, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing needs for committed residents who will help new Mainers find employment. FMI, Paul Mullaney, pmullaney@ccmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Mid Coast Maine will train volunteers to provide support and information to callers on 24-hour hotline, 725-2181, 594-8580 or 338-4622, clientservices@sassmm.org.

SEARCH Program of Greater Bath, assist seniors by providing companionship, transportation, assistance with errands, 837-8810, cszalay@ccmaine.org.

Tax-Aide AARP Foundation program, volunteer tax-preparers, contact Joan Jagolinzer at jagolinzer@gwi.net, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-687-2277.

Tri-County Literacy, will train tutors to work with adults, 443-6384, literacyvolunteers@tricountyliteracy.org.

Dances Friday 8/18 Open air square dance, Chocolate Church Arts Center Annex, 804 Washington St., intro class 5-5:30 p.m. for all ages and skill levels; dancing begins at 6 p.m. Free, registration for class suggested, 442-8455, info@chocolatechurch.com.

Ongoing

Contradance, second Saturdays, Topsham Grange, 47 Pleasant St. Family dance 6-7 p.m., $3, $12/family. Finger food potluck, 7 p.m.; lesson for main dance, 7:30 p.m.; main dance, 8 p.m. $10 adults/$7 seniors & students. http://contradancetopsham.wordpress.com.

Dining Out

Saturday 8/19

Lobster Stew Supper, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., hosted by The Willing Helpers at The Islands Community Church, 2141 Harpswell Island Road, Bailey Island. Includes rolls, drink and dessert for $15; eat in or take out.

Health

Free fitness memberships for Brunswick girls entering grades 8-12, through Aug. 31, Women’s Fitness Studio & Spa, 21 Stanwood St., Brunswick. For details visit or call 729-5544.

Ongoing

American Red Cross Disaster Action Team provides free, basic classes in delivering assistance in emergency situations, weekday evenings, 16 Community Way, Topsham, 729-6779, 563-3299, MidCoastRedCross.net.

Blood pressure clinic, Wednesdays 10 a.m.-noon, free, walk-ins welcome, Mid Coast Hospital Community Resource Room, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, Jessica Loney R.N., 373-6592, jloney@midcoasthealth.com.

De-Stress Your Body, 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, $15 a session, Spectrum Generations, Southern Midcoast Community Center, 12 Main St., Topsham, 729-0475.

Diabetic foot clinic, first Thursday of the month, Jeanne Otis R.N., $30/visit, package deals available. Call for appointment, 729-0475, Southern Midcoast Community Center.

Group meditation, 9 a.m.-noon Sundays, Shambhala Center, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 729-7402.

Maine Laughter Yoga Club, reduce stress with playful exercises and yogic breathing, 5:30-6:30 p.m. first Fridays, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Suite 314, Brunswick, 443-3721.

Tibetan Buddhist Philosophy and Meditation, 5:30 p.m. every Monday, First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick. Explore meditation in the Buddhist tradition, suitable for both beginners and advanced students. Suggested donation $10, but all welcome.

TOPS (Take Off the Pounds Sensibly), weight loss support group, 6:10 p.m. weigh-in and meeting, Thursdays, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 330 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-6400.

Weight Watchers, noon Mondays, McLellan Building, Multipurpose Room, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3265.

Just for Kids

Wednesday 8/16

Can You Candy Crush, 4 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Students in grades 3-5 use candy and crush cans to make a model and learn about altitude, gravity and other forces. Space is limited, registration required, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Thursday 8/17

Stay and Play, 10 a.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, for newborns through age 4 to play in a room full of educational and developmental toys, registration required, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Teen Summer Nights movie series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Patten Free Library, 22 Summer St., Bath.

Saturday 8/19

Teen Galaxy Spray Painting, 1 p.m., outside Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, ages 12-18 only, call 725-1727 or email cyndi@topshamlibrary.org to register.

Ongoing

Baby & Me, 10 a.m. Thursdays for 15-20 minutes with songs, action rhymes, and board books for birth to 23 months, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Music & Rhyme Time for Twos, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for 20-30 minutes with music, dance and action rhymes, for 2-years-olds and their grown-ups, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays for 30-45 minutes, with songs, dance, instruments, action rhymes for ages 3-5, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Support

Tuesday 8/22

Moving On Discussion Group, 10 a.m., interactive discussion group for surviving spouses of retirement age, second and fourth Tuesday of each month, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Ongoing

All Addictions Anonymous Big Book Step Study group, 5:30-7 p.m., Mondays, Brunswick Adventist Church, 333 Maine St. Members of any 12-step group welcome, 400-6320.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, Mondays, 9 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 837-3581; Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, 528-5550; Fridays, 6 p.m., Bath Police Dept., 250 Water St., Bath 442-7557; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Mid Coast Hospital (Medical Offices Building) 121 Medical Center Drive, 865-9160.

Grief Support Group, for survivors of those who have died from substance abuse, first and third Thursdays, 3:30-5 p.m., CHANS Home Health Care and Hospice, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, 721-1357.

H.O.P.E. (Healing of Persons Exceptional) wellness support group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Matthew Episcopal Church, 20 Union St., Hallowell, second and fourth Wednesdays, 890-3673.

Mid Coast Senior Health Center, for caregivers of those with memory loss, 4-5 p.m., third Thursday, 58 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick.

MidCoast Chronic Pain Support Group, open to people with chronic pain, their families and friends, first and third Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 725-7854.

Mid-Coast Maine Center for Grief and Loss, hospice volunteers offer grief support programs for children, families and individuals, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, 729-3602.

Moving On discussion group, 10 a.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, for surviving spouses of retirement age on how to build a new life. New group, meets second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Multiple Sclerosis Society, coffee and conversation group, first Tuesday 10:30 a.m.-noon, Handy’s Market, 367 Main St., Yarmouth, cafandconyar@gmail.com.

Overeaters Anonymous, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 333 Maine St., Brunswick 837-5642; Tuesdays, noon, United Congregational Church, 150 Congress Ave., Bath, 729-3057; Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 443-4630; Sundays, 9 a.m., 123 Medical Drive, Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 729-3149.

Pet Loss Grief Support Group, Coastal Humane Society, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Monthly sessions are free and open to the public, but RSVP required at coastalhumanesociety.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine and Mid Coast Hospital provide an education-based support group for survivors of sexual violence who are pregnant; participants may bring a support person. 373-6500 or 725-2181.

Survivors of Suicide, support group, first Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Congregational Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, 833-6386.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) weigh-in 6-6:40 p.m. every Thursday, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 330 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-6400.

12-Step Recovery Program, Wednesdays 6 p.m., food, group meetings, contact Jeff Rogers, jeff4bath@yahoo.com, Compass Point Community Church, 119 Old Bath Road.

Veteran to Veteran support group with Operation Resilient Hope, 6-8 p.m., Thursdays, 2 Main St., Topsham, 319-5996, OperationResilientHope.org.

WIC Program, free nutritional service for income-eligible families. Provides food, formula, breastfeeding support, nutrition education and referrals for pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women and children up to age 5. Mid-Coast residents can call Maine Community Action at 800-221-2221 and ask for WIC.

Women with Cancer Support Group is open to women diagnosed with any type of cancer at any age, meets third Tuesdays, 3 p.m., board room of MidCoast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6540.

Women’s Circle, for women in a controlling or abusive relationship, free and confidential, hosted by Mid Coast Outreach Office of Family Crisis Services, 721-0199.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Chamberlain Days, hosted by Pejepscot Historical Society, Aug. 11-13, events, tours, talks, trivia and mustache contest to honor famed Civil War colonel and former Maine Gov. Joshua Chamberlain, pejepscothistorical.org/events.

Saturday 8/12

Bath Area Senior Citizens Activity Center Open House, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 45 Floral St., Bath. Cookout, tours, games, music, demos, membership drive. For all area residents 55 and over.

Sunday 8/13

Pejepscot Historical Society Summer Walking Tours: 10 a.m. -“Bowdoin Through the Years”; 11:30 a.m. – “African Americans, Abolitionists, and Southern Ship Masters at Pine Grove Cemetery”; 1:30 p.m. – tour of First Parish Church. Reserve by noon Aug. 12 at @pejepscothistorical.org, 729-6606. Free to members, or $5.

Tuesday 8/15

Brunswick Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 p.m., 8 Venture Ave., Brunswick. Supportive and positive learning experience to develop communication and leadership skills; meets the first & third Tuesdays, visitors welcome, 241-2294 or https://2156.toastmastersclubs.org.

Wednesday 8/16

“The Lighthouses and Keepers of Cape Elizabeth and Casco Bay,” by author Jeremy D’Entremont, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, includes discussion of preservation efforts members $5, or $7, MaineMaritimeMuseum.org, 443-1316.

AARP Coffee & Conversation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Coastal Landing Retirement Community 142 Neptune Dr., Brunswick Landing. discussion about state laws that impact MidCoast seniors 50 and older with Q & A, all welcome.

Bath Area Family YMCA, open house for Topsham residents, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 24 Venture Ave., Brunswick Landing. Includes snacks, adult wellness class demos, youth activities, and social time, 844-2801.

50+ walk at Potts Point Preserve, 1 p.m., hosted by Join Harpswell Aging at Home, Harpswell Heritage Land Trust and Harpswell Recreation. Limited to 15, register by calling Linda Strickland at the Harpswell Town Office at 833-5771.

“Development and History of Significant Textile Mills,” 6 p.m., illustrated presentation with historian Scott Hanson, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road.

Thursday 8/17

“Kelp is on the Way,” 12:30 p.m., hosted by the Harpswell Garden Club at Kellogg Church in Harpswell. Presented by Tollof Olsen of Aquaculture in Maine, Free and open to all.

“One Big Home: Man vs. Mansion,” Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 6 p.m. screening with Alan Plummer of Tiny Soul-ar Eco Village, discussion about tiny houses vs. McMansions. Free and open to all.

Saturday 8/19

Bonyun Preserve., 1 p.m., KELT’s Unassuming Undergrowth series with Maine master naturalist, geared for adults and children 10 and older, light rain or shine, register at kennebecestuary.org/unassuming-undergrowth, 442-8400.

Sunday 8/20

Pejepscot Historical Society Summer Walking Tour, 1:30 p.m., Union Street, from McKeen to Lincoln and the Mill area. Reserve by noon Aug. 18, info@pejepscothistorical.org, 729-6606. Free for members, or $5.

Ongoing

AARP Coffee & Conversation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. third Wednesday, New Beet Market, 25 Burbank Ave., Brunswick, all welcome.

Brunswick Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 p.m. first & third Tuesdays, 8 Venture Ave., visitors welcome, 241-2294, https://2156.toastmastersclubs.org.

Cathance River Education Alliance Ecology Center Open House, Topsham, noon to 2 p.m. each Sunday. For directions see creamaine.org or email crea@creamaine.org.

Computer Boot Camp, by appointment daily 8:30-9:30 a.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, mainecareercenter.com, 621-5009.

Midcoast Senior College, current events forum, noon, Thursdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-4900.

New Ventures Maine, programs for career, business and financial education. Classes and workshops at no charge, in-person and online options. 386-1664, newventuresmaine.org.

Rain or Shine Club, free weekly family friendly walks Thursdays at 10 a.m., guided by Royal River Conservation Trust, 215-8315.

Smart investing@your library workshops, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick; list at curtismoney.com.

Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, career counseling, classes, support, mainecareercenter.com, 373-4000.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay Winter Speaker Series, 7 p.m. second Wednesday through May, Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick.