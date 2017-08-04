Coast Guard searching for sailor missing from boat found off Cape Elizabeth

CAPE ELIZABETH — A search of waters from Maine to New Hampshire was underway Friday for an 80-year-old man after his unmanned sailboat was found late Thursday on Richmond Island.

Discovery of the 33-foot Tarrier, owned by Richard Pratt, was reported to U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders around 6:15 p.m.

The Coast Guard expanded water and air searches Friday morning from Kettle Cove and Richmond Island to Boon Island after finding Pratt’s log book in the boat.

According to Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Bryant, Pratt kept a very detailed log book that led the Coast Guard to believe he may be near Boon Island, where he made his most recent entry around noon Thursday.

The search included two Coast Guard vessels, a plane and a helicopter. A 47-foot motorized lifeboat from Portsmouth Harbor in New Hampshire was assisting in the search of Boon Island near Cape Neddick in York to the Isle of Shoals, which is in New Hampshire waters.

Other agencies searching included Maine Marine Patrol, the Cape Elizabeth Water Extraction Team, and the Saco and Scarborough fire departments.

Bryant did not have any further information about Pratt. Anyone with information about him or the sailboat was asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Northern New England at 767-0303.