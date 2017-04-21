Civil rights violation adds to charges in Portland hate crime

PORTLAND — The Maine attorney general’s office has filed a civil rights complaint against a Portland man in connection with an alleged hate crime against several high school students.

Jamie Hoffman, 20, also faces criminal charges in the incident that took place Jan. 27 at a METRO bus stop on Allen Avenue near Casco Bay High School.

Police charged Hoffman with verbally assaulting four black students and then physically assaulting several other students who came to their aid.

In a press release Friday, Attorney General Janet Mills said the complaint filed by her office seeks a court order requiring Hoffman to stay away from the students involved, stay off the campus shared by Casco Bay and the Portland Arts and Technology high schools, and refrain from future violations of the Maine Civil Rights Act.

The complaint states,”Hoffman yelled racial epithets at a diverse group of students waiting for the Portland METRO bus on Allen Avenue near Casco Bay High School in Portland and then assaulted two students who confronted him about his racist language.”

Mills said the students were all freshmen, and originally from Mexico, Sudan and the Republic of Congo.

Accompanied by two companions, Hoffman, who is white, “began yelling racial epithets … (and) is alleged to have made comments that immigrants should go back to their own countries and they should die,” the complaint says.

When confronted, “Hoffman responded by rushing at a (bi-racial) student and punching him in the head,” the complaint states. Then, when “a white female student waiting across the street for another METRO bus ran over to check on the (scene) … Hoffman tackled the white female student to the ground.”

This was after the female student and others followed Hoffman along Allen Avenue as they walked in the direction of Washington Avenue, the civil rights complaint adds.

“Hoffman and his two companions fled when the sirens of the responding police cruisers could be heard,” the complaint states.

In the press release, Mills said, “The Maine Civil Rights Act protects all people from the threat of violence or acts of violence based on bias against race, religion, color, ancestry and national origin.”

Mills also said, “People who stand up for the rights of immigrants and people of color should not be subject to threats or acts of violence motivated by the perpetrator’s bias.”

It’s unclear when a judge may take up the civil rights complaint, which was filed in Cumberland County Superior Court, but Hoffman could face a fine of up to $5,000 on each charge.

