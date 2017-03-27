City produced many hoops all-stars

Portland’s Griffin Foley was named an SMAA and Class AA North boys’ basketball all-star after helping the Bulldogs win another state championship.

Deering’s Delaney Haines made the SMAA and Class AA North all-star teams, while Maine Girls’ Academy freshman Serena Mower was named to the SMAA All-Rookie team.

Waynflete freshman Askar Houssein had a strong debut season and was named to the Western Maine Conference all-star team.

It was a season of basketball excellence and many local standouts were named to postseason all-star teams.

In the Southwestern Maine Activities Association, repeat Class AA boys’ champion Portland had junior Terion Moss selected to the first-team, along with league Player of the Year, Cheverus senior Jack Casale. They were joined by South Portland’s Ruay Bol, Thornton Academy’s David Keohan, Westbrook’s Zac Manoogian and Windham’s Nick Curtis.

Deering senior Raffaele Salamone and sophomore Ben Onek and Portland junior Griffin Foley were named to the second-team, along with Thornton Academy’s Austin Boudreau and Windham’s Mike Gilman.

Cheverus junior Jesse Matthews made the third-team, along with Biddeford’s Kyle Norton, Gorham’s Jackson Fotter, Sanford’s Ethan Belanger, Scarborough’s Nick Fiorillo, South Portland’s Riley Hasson and Thornton Academy’s Evan Christiansen.

Portland senior Charlie Lyall was an honorable mention selection, along with Bonny Eagle’s William Hendricks and South Portland’s Noah Malone.

Cheverus’ Matt Duchaine and Portland’s Simon Chadbourne were named to the SMAA All-Rookie team, along with Sanford’s Leyton Bickford, Westbrook’s Jeremiah Alado and Windham’s Dierhow Bol.

South Portland’s Hasson was named SMAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Windham’s Chris Brown won the Gary Randall Award.

Windham’s Chad Pulkkinen was named the Dave Allen Coach of the Year winner.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Noah Thompson, Deering’s Orey Dutton and Portland’s Charlie Lyall.

Cheverus’ Casale, Deering’s Salamone, Manny Chikuta and Machar Nguany and Portland’s Lyall and Clay Hardy were named SMAA Senior All-Stars.

The SMAA girls’ all-star Class AA first-team featured Deering senior Tasia Titherington, who was joined by Gorham’s Emily Esposito and Mackenzie Holmes, Scarborough’s Sophie Glidden, South Portland’s Meghan Graff and Thornton Academy’s Alex Hart.

Cheverus junior Abby Cavallaro and Deering senior Abi Ramirez and sophomore Delaney Haines made the second-team, as did Scarborough’s Brooke Malone and South Portland’s Maggie Whitmore.

Cheverus junior Emme Poulin was a third-team choice, along with Gorham’s Kaylea Lundin, Massabesic’s McKenzy Ouellette, South Portland’s Eva Mazur and Thornton Academy’s Alisha Aube.

The SMAA All-Rookie team included Maine Girls’ Academy freshman Serena Mower, who was joined by Marshwood’s Courtney Thims, Noble’s Amy Fleming and Raegan Kelly, Sanford’s Paige Cote, South Portland’s Whitmore, Westbrook’s Mikayla VanZandt and Windham’s Hannah Talon.

Deering’s Ramirez was named to the SMAA All-Defensive team, along with Gorham’s Esposito and Holmes, South Portland’s Mazur and Thornton Academy’s Hart.

Gorham’s Esposito and Holmes were named SMAA Class AA Co-Players of the Year.

Scarborough’s Mike Giordano was given the Ron Cote SMAA Coach of the Year award.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Brooke Dawson, Kaylin Malmquist and Ally Tillotson, MGA’s Maddy Beaulieu and Portland’s Rose Griffin, Kate Johnson, Andrea Lynch and Taylor Sargent.

In addition to the SMAA all-star team, Class AA North introduced a boys’ and girls’ all-star team this winter.

The boys’ first-team featured Cheverus’ Casale and Portland’s Foley and Moss, along with Edward Little’s Jarod Norcross-Plourde, Oxford Hills’ Matt Fleming and Windham’s Nick Curtis.

Second-teamers included Deering’s Onek and Salamone and Portland’s Lyall. They were joined by Samatar Iman of Edward Little, Cole Verrier of Oxford Hills and Mike Gilman of Windham.

Portland’s Moss was named Class AA North Player of the Year.

The Class AA North girls’ first-team included Cheverus’ Cavallaro and Deering’s Titherington. They were joined by Bangor’s Katie Butler, Edward Little’s Jordan Reynolds, Lewiston’s Victoria Harris and Oxford Hills’ Julia Colby.

Cheverus’ Poulin and Deering’s Haines and Ramirez made the second-team. They were joined by Lewiston’s Morgan Eliasen and Oxford Hills’ Jadah Adams and Erin Morton.

In the Western Maine Conference, the boys’ first-team included Waynflete seniors Yai Deng and Jack Meahl and freshman Askar Houssein. They were joined by North Yarmouth Academy’s Jake Malcom and Old Orchard Beach’s Ian Regan.

Waynflete senior Annika Brooks and junior Lydia Giguere made the girls’ first-team. They were joined by NYA’s Maggie Larson, Old Orchard Beach’s Brianna Plante and Traip Academy’s Cassidy Delano.

Waynflete’s Jack Meahl and Ali Pope qualified for the WMC All-Academic team (which required a cumulative grade point average of 93 or better through seven semesters).

Waynflete’s Brooks, Deng and Meahl took part in the WMC Senior All-Star Game.

The Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Games featured several familiar names as well.

In the boys’ Class AA/A/B game, Cheverus’ Casale and Deering’s Salamone took part in a 127-117 victory for the South over the North. Casale had 18 points, while Salamone added 17.

Titherington represented the North in the girls’ Class AA/A/B game, which resulted in a 93-79 win for the South.

In the Class C/D boys’ game, Waynflete’s Deng took part in a 121-104 win for the South.

Waynflete’s Brooks played in the Class C/D girls’ contest, which was won by the South, 76-70. Brooks had 12 points.

Cheverus’ Noah Johnson qualified for the Maine McDonald’s All-State All-Academic team.

Deering’s Delaney Haines was the girls’ South Region foul shooting champion.

Cheverus’ Casale was a boys’ Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist.

