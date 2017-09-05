City gets $100K grant for colorectal screenings

PORTLAND — A two-year grant totaling $100,000 will help city officials promote colorectal health to the city’s immigrant populations.

The grant from the Maine Cancer Foundation was announced in a Sept. 1 press release. The money will go to the city’s Public Health Division’s Minority Health Program.

The program, in partnership with Maine Medical Partners-Portland Family Medicine, will provide colorectal screenings to more than 260 low-income and underserved Arabic, English, French, Kinyarwanda, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese-speaking patients in need of CRC screening, the release said.

The grant runs from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2019.