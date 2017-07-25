Circus Smirkus in new Freeport venue

FREEPORT — Circus Smirkus, the award-winning traveling youth circus, is returning to town Aug. 7 and 8 as part of its 30th anniversary tour.

Presented by Maine Coast Waldorf School, performances will be held both days at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Due to construction at Maine Coast Waldorf School, the circus will perform at the Freeport Middle School field on Kendall Lane.

The Vermont-based circus’ theme will be “Midnight at the Museum” and will feature 30 budding circus stars, ages 12 to 18, from Zambia, Canada, and 13 states across the country.

This year, the circus will also bid farewell to Sarah Norden, a recent graduate of Maine Coast Waldorf School and a three-year veteran of Circus Smirkus. Norden is leaving the cast early to begin her professional training in the circus arts at Ecole National de Cirque in Montreal.

Tickets are on sale online or at Royal River Natural Foods in Freeport.