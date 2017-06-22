Cheverus track star wins Gatorade award

Cheverus’ fabulous freshman sprinter, Emma Gallant, was named Maine’s Gatorade Outdoor Track Female Athlete of the Year Thursday. Gallant is the first girl from Cheverus to be honored. Gallant won the 200 at the recent New England championship meet, setting a new record in the process. She also won the 100 and the 200 at the Class A state meet, helping the Stags win their first title. She was named both the Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year by the Southwestern Maine Activities Association. Additionally, Gallant is a standout on the soccer field in the fall.

0