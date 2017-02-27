Cheverus swim title highlights championship week

Deering’s Ezra Chapola competes in the long jump at last week’s Class A state indoor track and field meet. Chapola placed fifth and the Rams were third as a team.

Cheverus’ Ashley Turner competes in the mile at last week’s Class A state meet. Turner didn’t score, but she was part of a fourth-place 4×800 relay team as the Stags placed second to Scarborough as a team.

The indoor track, swimming and skiing state championship meets provided great opportunities for city athletes to shine and shine they did.

Here’s a recap of who excelled on the big stage:

Swimming

Cheverus’ boys’ swim team captured its fifth successive Class A state title last week, scoring 286.5 points to hold off runner-up Bangor (258) and third place Brunswick (253).

The Stags got wins from Shane Moore in the 50 freestyle (21.28 seconds) and 100 free (46.64) and their 200 free relay team (Phineas Underwood, Moore, Quintin Hastings and Gustav Anderson, 1 minute, 30.64 seconds).

Cheverus was also third in the medley relay (Ben Tompkins, Moore, Raymond Le and Anderson, 1:41.90) and third in the 400 free relay (Underwood, Hastings, Chase Cameron and Tompkins, 3:29.89).

Underwood came in fifth in the 50 free (23.37) and tied for sixth in the 100 free (51.64). Cameron finished fifth in the 500 free (5:21.87) and was sixth in the 100 free (1:57.13). Hastings was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:08.87) and eighth in the 100 free (1:58.47). Tompkins came in sixth in the 100 backstroke (58.29) and Anderson placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.06) and eighth in the 50 free (23.43).

“It’s really amazing, especially to do it with just eight kids and no divers,” said longtime Cheverus coach Kevin Haley. “The kids swam really well. We had underclassmen really step up for great supporting roles in relays and individual events. Shane set a meet and school record in the 50 free and another school record in the 100 free. Freshmen Quintin Hastings and Chase Cameron were huge. I’m very pleased with this group that has been training hard all season. It was an entire team effort.”

Portland had 93 points to place ninth for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs were led by Reed Foehl, who was third in the IM (2:06.97) and fourth in the breaststroke (1:02.69). The Bulldogs’ 200 free relay team (Ben Salomon, Peter Gribizis, Foehl and Josh Ying) came in seventh (1:39.11).

Deering’s 31 points placed it 16th. Jasper Sommer came in 11th in the 100 free (53.38).

In the Class A girls’ meet, won by Cony with 311 points, Cheverus (215) came in third, 31 points behind runner-up Brunswick.

The Stags were led by Abby Longstaff, who won the 50 free in 24.47 seconds and the backstroke in 58.02 seconds, and first-place diver Nina Greenwood (314.30 points).

Caroline Arpin was runner-up in the IM (2:14.98) and Cheverus’ medley relay team (Longstaff, Arpin, Tholia Hallett and Lauren Girard) was runner-up in 1:54.76. Hallett came in third in the backstroke (1:04.43) and eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.70). Arpin was fourth in the breaststroke (1:12.41).

The Stags’ 400 free relay team (Hallett, Patsy Ciampi, Arpin and Longstaff) came in fourth (3:53.51).

Deering (69 points) was 12th. Claire Christopher came in sixth in the 500 free (5:42.15) and seventh in the backstroke (1:06.51).

Portland (11 points) was 23rd. Ava Gianquinto was the top finisher, placing 12th in the 500 free (6:02.03).

Waynflete and Maine Girls’ Academy took part in the Class B girls meet which was won by Cape Elizabeth with 440 points. MGA came in 12th with 61 points and the Flyers (35) came in 15th.

The Lions got a win from Ana Neff-Jendrasko in the breaststroke (1:08.02). Neff-Jendrasko was also second in the IM (2:09.01).

The Flyers’ top finisher was Kiera MacWhinne, who was seventh in the 100 free (56.88) and seventh in the backstroke (1:03.44).

In the Class B boys’ meet, won by Old Town with 327 points, Waynflete (49) placed 12th. Caleb Levine came in sixth in the fly (56.61).

Track

Deering’s boys track team came in third at the Class A state meet last week in Gorham. The Rams had 40 points, which left them behind champion Scarborough (102.25) and runner-up Westbrook (46). Ezra Chapola was the champion in the triple jump (a new school record of 43 feet, 7.5 inches) and placed fifth in the long jump (20-00.75). Luc Harrison was third in the 400 (53.18 seconds). Yahya Nure came in fourth in the mile (10 minutes, 00.43 seconds). Kabala Muka was fifth in the shot put (47-0). Deering’s 4×800 relay team (Wilder Baldwin, Jerry Mixangelo, Hisham Ramadan and Alec Troxell) was runner-up to Scarborough in 8:22.33. The 4×200 relay squad (Songha Loth, Chapola, Harrison and Jack Lynch) finished third (1:36.27).

Cheverus’ 10 points gave it a 15th-place finish. The Stags’ points came from Mike O’Brien, who was runner-up in the long jump (42-11) and seventh in the 400 (53.52), and Nolan Doherty, who placed seventh in the mile (4:44.98).

Portland (3.75 points) came in 22nd. Dylan Bolduc tied for third place in the high jump (5-8).

In the girls’ meet, also won by Scarborough with 88 points, Cheverus placed second with 61. Deering (7) was 21st and Portland tied Noble for 24th place with 3 points.

The Stags were led by freshman Emma Gallant, who won the 200 (26.48) and the 400 (58.86) and placed third in the 55 (7.48).

Emily Turner was runner-up in the 400 (59.43). Emma White was second in the long jump (17-2.25) and runner-up in the triple jump (36-5.5). Julia Pomerleau came in sixth in the high jump (5-0). Hannah Abbott placed seventh in the shot put (33-3.5).

Cheverus was fourth in both the 4×200 (Katelyn Gendron, White, Julia Ryan and Turner, 1:52.28) and the 4×800 (Mallory Leighton, Gendron, Ashley Turner and Rosie Train, 10:32.27) relays.

The Rams’ points came from Annah Rossvall, who was fourth in the 200 (a new school record of 27.14 seconds) and fifth in the 400 (1:01.31).

The Bulldogs’ points came from Maggie Hosmer, who placed fifth in the 800 (2:29.35).

The indoor track season culminates Friday with the New England championship meet in Boston.

Cheverus’ Gallant, Emily Turner, White and its girls’ 4×200 and 4×800 relay teams and Deering’s Chapola, Harrison, Muka, Nure, Rossvall and its boys’ 4×200 and 4×800 relay teams all qualified.

Skiing

Deering’s girls’ Nordic ski team came in second in Class A, as its 88 points were bested only by Mt. Blue (35). Ewka Varney was runner-up in the classic (22 minutes, 55 seconds) and finished fifth in the freestyle (19:42.4). Morgan Aponte-Clark finished eighth in the classic (25:13.3). Grace Callahan was 10th in the freestyle (20:47.3).

Portland didn’t score as a team, but Elizabeth Thomas had the 15th-fastest individual time in the classic (26:48.1) and the 16th-best individual time in the freestyle (21:39.9).

On the boys’ side, in Class A Nordic, Deering came in fifth and Portland was sixth (Mt. Blue won the title). Deering’s Caleb Niles was runner-up in the classic (18:28.5) and the freestyle (15:13.4). Teammate Peter Jordan was fourth in the classic (20:04.03) and ninth in the freestyle (16:29.0). William Jordan came in 10th in the freestyle (16:31.5).. The Bulldogs were paced by Liam Niles, who was 11th in the freestyle (16:38.4) and 13th in the classic (21:01.3). Cheverus didn’t score as a team, but Michael Manetti came in 19th in the classic (21:36.1) and 28th in the freestyle (17:44.0).

Waynflete’s girls were fourth and its boys fifth at the Class C Nordic state meet (Maine Waldorf School swept the titles).

Willson Moore stole the show by winning the boys’ classic in 18:41.2 and freestyle in 14:39.4.

The Flyers top female was Ellie Chidsey, who placed fourth in the freestyle (20:26.1) and sixth in the classic (26:39.8).

On the Alpine side, in the Class A state meet, Cheverus’ Annesley Black won the girls’ giant slalom with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 46.2 seconds and took the slalom in 1:24.40. The Stags didn’t score as a team.

Cheverus’ boys didn’t score as a team either, but Schuyler Black came eighth in the giant slalom (1:36.33).

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.