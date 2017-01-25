Cheverus swim standout commits to American

Cheverus senior Abby Longstaff, joined by family members and coach Kevin Haley, signs her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to attend and swim at American University in Washington, D.C.

Longstaff holds Cheverus records in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, has won state titles in the 50 free, 100 backstroke and the 200 medley relay, and was named Cheverus’ Winter Female Athlete of the Year in 2015.

“I looked at a lot of schools and really liked it there,” said Longstaff, who plans to study biology or pre-med. “At American there are a lot of opportunities, being right in Washington D.C. Swimming in college has been a goal of mine.”

“Abby’s a very talented young lady and she’ll do fine at D1,” Haley said. “She’s worked hard in and out of the pool. She’s probably one of the finest athletes I’ve had in my 29 years at Cheverus. Her work ethic is extraordinary. She gives 100 percent every day. I’m very proud of her.”

