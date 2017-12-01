Cheverus Stags Fall Athletes of the Year

Dionne

MALE:

LUC DIONNE, Senior-Soccer

SMAA all-star, first team

Class A South regional all-star

Captain

Dionne was a top scorer and key leader for a Stags team which enjoyed a bounce-back, playoff season this fall.

After winning just four times and missing out on the postseason in 2016, the first time that happened in 23 years, Cheverus returned to its familiar competitive form and Dionne led the way.

Dionne, who grew up in Cumberland, started playing soccer at a young age and says it’s always been his top sport. Dionne was a defensive player when he was younger and even spent time in goal, but gradually moved his way up the field. Dionne, who spent his freshman year at Greely, made quite an impact in his three varsity seasons with the Stags, playing striker as a junior and central-midfield this fall. Prior to this season, in addition to playing Premier soccer, Dionne worked out with Navy Seals and that paid dividends on the pitch.

Dionne would tickle the twine 14 times and assist on four other goals this season. Highlights included the game-winner late in the season opener against Kennebunk, two goals in a win over Massabesic, a goal in a victory over Bonny Eagle, two goals in a 2-1 win over Sanford, two goals in a blanking of Westbrook, and a goal and an assist in a regular season-ending win over Biddeford. In a 4-2 preliminary round win over Bonny Eagle, Dionne scored twice. Cheverus was then ousted at Gorham in the quarterfinals.

“We had the whole summer to build as a team and we did better than last year,” Dionne said. “I really enjoyed being a captain.”

Dionne hopes to continue playing soccer in college and wants to study architectural engineering. He’s in the process of selecting a school.

Luc Dionne, Cheverus’ Fall Male Athlete of the Year, leaves quite a legacy. He scored some big goals in key spots and helped his team return to its status as a top contender.

Coach Matt Andreasen’s comment: “Luc has many great qualities as a player. He’s very skilled, has incredibly quick feet and possesses the ability to finish with either foot. He was a real weapon for us on set pieces. Luc’s technical ability was surpassed only by his work ethic and passion for the game. He really set a great example for our younger players. He’ll be difficult to replace.”

Prior winners:

2016 Jack Casale (football)

2015 Jake Tomkinson (soccer)

2014 Joe Fitzpatrick (football)

2013 Joe Fitzpatrick (football)

2012 Donald Goodrich (football)

2011 Elliot Maker (soccer)

2010 Peter Gwilym (football)

2009 Peter Gwilym (football)

2008 Jack Terwilliger (cross country)

2007 Galen Munroe (soccer)

2006 Andrew Pochebit (football)

2005 Anthony Ardito (golf)

2004 Max Molleo (soccer)

FEMALE:

MICHAELA JORDAN, Senior-Soccer

SMAA all-star, first team

SMAA Defensive Player of the Year

Class A South regional all-star

Team MVP

Captain

Jordan anchored a defense which got stingier by the year and was an integral member of a team that enjoyed a spirited run to the Class A South semifinals this fall.

Jordan, who lives in Baldwin, started playing soccer at a very young age and took to it immediately.

“I started in preschool and it’s always been my favorite sport,” Jordan said. “Soccer is always a great stress reliever.”

Jordan, a back, who often marked the other team’s top scorer, played varsity for four seasons at Cheverus and was part of a team that improved each season, allowing 2.3 goals per game as a freshman, 1.9 as a sophomore, 1.3 as a junior and just 0.53 this fall. The Stags surrendered only eight goals in 17 outings and won 14 of those games, including a stirring and therapeutic upset win over longtime nemesis Gorham in the quarterfinals. Cheverus then gave eventual regional champion Scarborough a mighty scare before falling, 1-0, in the semifinals.

“It was a great season,” said Jordan, a two-year captain who even scored twice and added two assists this fall to give her four goals and seven assists for her career. “I wish we went a little further, but it was very successful. Our leaders stepped up and our defense was really solid.”

Jordan also plays basketball at Cheverus and has spent several years playing Premier soccer as well.

“I’ve had good coaching influences at Cheverus and (with Premier),” Jordan said. “My parents have been good motivators. I’m very competitive and I hate letting my teammates down.”

Jordan also belongs to Cheverus’ Key Club and Student Life Committee and hopes to play soccer in college, where she plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Michaela Jordan, Cheverus’ Fall Female Athlete of the Year, was just what the doctor ordered the past four seasons. Her skill and leadership won’t easily be replaced.

Coach Craig Roberts’ comment: “Michaela is exactly the type of player I would pick first to build a team around. She’s completely invested in everything she does. She has a high compete level and sets a high standard for herself and for her teammates. She’s physically strong and skilled and has an excellent sense of perspective. Michaela is intelligent and cares enough to make other girls feel part of the program, yet she’s tough enough to get the team ready to play the way it needs to play in the SMAA. I see one of our biggest challenges next year maintaining our level of competitiveness without Michaela’s presence.”

Prior winners:

2016 Hannah Abbott (field hockey)

2015 Becca Archer (field hockey)

2014 Abby Goodrich (soccer)

2013 Elyse Caiazzo (field hockey)

2012 Staci Swallow (field hockey)

2011 Sarah LaQuerre (field hockey)

2010 Emily Sawchuck (field hockey)

2009 Emily Durgin (cross country)

2008 Bethany Schleh (field hockey)

2007 Elizabeth Somma (soccer)

2006 Elise Roux (soccer)

2005 Meaghan Mingo (soccer)

2004 Lauren Metevier (soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.