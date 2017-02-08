Cheverus names new softball coach

Former program standout Theresa Hendrix has been named as the new Cheverus varsity softball coach. Hendrix, Class of 2010, was a three-time Forecaster Athlete of the Year before starring at St. Joseph’s College. Hendrix resides in Scarborough and is a middle school health teacher in Westbrook. She has served as the junior varsity softball coach for the Portland Bulldogs, as coach for the Maine Thunder softball team and as a coach for the Westbrook field hockey team.

“We are delighted and proud to welcome Theresa back to the Cheverus community as the softball head coach,” said Cheverus athletic director Gary Hoyt. “She brings skill and expertise as a physical education teacher, as well as significant high school and collegiate playing experience to our program. She is a proven leader on and off the field.”