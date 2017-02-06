Cheverus names new girls' lax coaches

Cheverus named Bill Fenton Monday as the school’s new varsity girls’ lacrosse coach. Fenton previously coached the South Portland girls’ program and has years of coaching experience at different levels.

“I’m so looking forward to this,” Fenton said.

The program also announced that Bethany McCauley, Fenton’s daughter, will take over as the girls’ lacrosse assistant coach. McCauley also served as a coach at South Portland, her alma mater.

“We are excited to welcome Bill and Bethany into the Cheverus community,” said Cheverus athletic director Gary Hoyt. “They both bring strong leadership skills and a love and passion for the sport. Bill’s and Bethany’s shared commitment to sportsmanship and teamwork are very important to our community and together they will focus on the care of the whole person of our student athletes, a key component of our mission at Cheverus.”