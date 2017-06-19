Cheverus names Fifield new girls' hoops coach

Cheverus High School announced last week that former University of Southern Maine women’s coach Gary Fifield will become the fifth girls’ basketball coach in Stags program history. Fifield coached for 27 seasons at USM, winning 660 games, leading the Huskies to the NCAA Division III Final Four five times and reaching the national championship game on three occasions. Fifield guided the Huskies to 20 Little East Conference tournament championships, including a string of 11 straight from 1997 through 2007. Additionally, Fifield’s teams won or shared the LEC regular season crown an outstanding 21 times. Fifield replaces Steve Huntington, who didn’t have his contract renewed, ending his three years with the program.

“Cheverus is an institution of academic excellence and athletic tradition and it is with great excitement that I join the Cheverus family,” Fifield said. “I’m truly excited for the opportunity to promote a culture of positive energy, enthusiasm, hard work and trust in the Cheverus program, while inspiring the young women in the program to succeed on and off the court.”