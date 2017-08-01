Cheverus Junior Legion squad wins state title

The Thirsty Turf (Cheverus) Junior Legion baseball team continued its stellar season last week by winning the state title at Colby College in Waterville. Thirsty Turf came into the tournament as the top seed after a 16-1 regular season, then defeated Hartt Transportation (Hampden Academy), 4-3, in the semifinals (scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh inning, winning it on Andrew DeGeorge’s two-run double), Tax Pro (Skowhegan), 5-3, and Hartt Transportation again in the final, 4-3. Thirsty Turf advanced to compete in the regional tournament in Bangor.

Front row, from left: Andrew Young, Tanner LaFlamme, Ryan Joyce, Aidan Thomas, Tim O’Brien, Nick Thompson, Conner MacDonald, Luke Knowles and Chris Cimino.

Lying down: Justin Ray.

Back row: Hayden O’Donnell, Jack Tracy, Ryan Breece, John Welch, Nathaniel Lapoint, Andrew DeGeorge and Nick Galeucia.

Absent: Jack Mullen.