Cheverus hosts four-way meet with Westbrook/Gorham, Windham, Kennebunk

PORTLAND – Cheverus played host to the Westbrook/Gorham, Windham and Kennebunk squads on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Each team wrestled all the others in round-robin fashion.

Cheverus (21) vs. Kennebunk (48)

113 – Aiden Sheilds (Kennebunk) defeated Alexi King by fall

126 – Liam Ragnarsson (Kennebunk) defeated Joe Macaluso by fall

138 – Cole Dickinson (Kennebunk) defeated Ryan Breece by fall

152 – Jared Dyer (Kennebunk) defeated Keegan Rice by fall

170 – Brady Lamontagne (Kennebunk) defeated Hayden O’Donnell by fall

Cheverus won the 132, 145 and 285 bouts by forfeit; Kennebunk won the 182, 195 and 220 bouts in the same way. There were no matches at 106 and 120.

Cheverus (31) vs. Windham (36)

113 – Alexi King (Cheverus) defeated Josh Barrett by decision

132 – Kyle Walker (Windham) defeated Keegan Haley by fall

138 – Sean Butterworth (Windham) defeated Ryan Breece by fall

145 – Tim O’Brien (Cheverus) defeated Katelyn Walker by fall

152 – Andrew Martin (Windham) defeated Keegan Rice by fall

160 – Teigan Lindscott (Cheverus) defeated Greyson Hayes by fall

170 – Hayden O’Donnell (Cheverus) defeated Garrett Allen by major decision

Windham won the 106, 120 and 182 matchups by forfeit; Cheverus won the 126 and 285 matchups in the same way. There was no bout at either 195 or 220.

Cheverus (21) vs. Westbrook/Gorham (55)

113 – Alexi King (Cheverus) defeated Nicco Pappalardo by decision

126 – Joe Macaluso (Cheverus) defeated Stephen Deschaine by fall

132 – Max Kimmel (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Keegan Haley by decision

138 – Henri Kuntz (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Ryan Breece by major decision

145 – Jared Grant (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Tim O’Brien by fall

152 – Sam Kerwin (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Keegan Rice by fall

160 – Teigan Lindstedt (Cheverus) defeated Connor Kerwin by fall

170 – Hunter Sprague-Nason (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Hayden O’Donnell by fall

Westbrook/Gorham won the 106, 120, 182, 195 and 220 matches by forfeit; Cheverus won the 285 match in the same way.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Westbrook/Gorham’s Nicco Pappalardo faces off at 113 with Alexi King of Cheverus on Saturday morning.

Cheverus’s Keegan Haley battles Westbrook/Gorham’s Max Kimmel to the mat.

Cheverus’s Ryan Breece circles his Windham opponent, Sean Butterworth.