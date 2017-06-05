Cheverus girls win first outdoor track title

Cheverus’ Emma Gallant races to victory in the girls’ 100 at Saturday’s Class A state outdoor track meet. Gallant also won (and set a new record in) the 200 as the Stags won the team title for the first time.

Deering’s Nic Bushiri takes part in the long jump at Saturday’s Class A state outdoor track and field meet. Bushiri finished sixth in that event and the Rams were ninth as a team.

History was made at the Class A outdoor track state championship meet Saturday in Waterboro when the Cheverus girls won a title for the first time.

The Stags tallied 74 points to down runner-up Thornton Academy (60.5) and 23 other teams. Deering (14 points) tied Windham for 17th place. Portland did not score.

Cheverus got wins from Emma Gallant, who set a new record in the 200 (25.33 seconds), and was also first in the 100 (12.60), Emily Turner in the 400 (59.22), Emma White in the long jump (18 feet, 2 inches). and its 4×400 relay team (Gallant, Katelyn Gendron, White and Turner, 4 minutes, 4.68 seconds).

White was runner-up in the triple jump (36-7), Turner finished second to Gallant in the 200 (26.43) and the Stags’ 4×100 relay team (Caroline Ford, Turner, White and Gallant) came in second (50.63).

Deering’s points came from Annah Rossvall (fourth in the 300 hurdles, 48.03), Nicole Whipkey (seventh in the 800, 2:25.91), its third-place 4×400 relay team (Caitlin Lally, Gaia Zampieri, Whipkey and Rossvall, 4:14.75) and its fifth-place 4×800 relay squad (Lucy Tumavicus, Grace Tumavicus, Elizabeth Erbe and Whipkey, 10:14.69).

In the boys’ meet, Scarborough repeated as Class A champion by posting 103 points, more than doubling the score of runner-up Thornton Academy (50). Deering (31 points) finished eighth, Cheverus (18) tied Hampden Academy for 14th and Portland did not score.

The Rams were led by their runner-up 4×400 (Travis Soule, Mason Kaserman, Hisham Ramadan and Chris Irakoze, 3:33.53) and 4×800 (Yahya Nure, Jerry Mixangelo, Masho Gebremikael and Alec Troxell, 8:16.90) relay teams. Ezra Chapola came in third in the triple jump (42-77.5). Nure finished fourth in the two-mile (9:43.12). Irakoze placed sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.43). Nic Bushiri was sixth in the long jump (20-4). Aryz Terlaje finished seventh in the javelin (148-8).

The Stags came in third in the 4×400 relay (Owen Burke, Mike O’Brien, Will Peterson and Sean Tompkins, 3:33.56). Tompkins came in fourth in the 100 (11.48). O’Brien placed fourth in the triple jump (42-00.25). Burke was sixth in the 400 (52.58). Christian Gilliam finished sixth in the javelin (149-3).

Class C

Maine Girls’ Academy and Waynflete made the trip to Foxcroft Academy for the Class C state meet.

The Lions had 10 points and came in 20th in the girls’ meet (Orono was first with 125.33). Sam Witkowski produced the points by winning the pole vault (9-0). The Flyers had 18 points and placed 13th. Waynflete got a win from Abby Pipkin in the 800 (2:21.28). Pipkin was also second in the mile (5:28.71).

Orono also won the boys’ title with 102 points. Waynflete did not score.

New Englands

The final act of the high school outdoor track season will come Saturday with the New England championships in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.