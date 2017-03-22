Cheverus field hockey standout commits to U. Maine

Cheverus junior Hannah Abbott has elected to stay in state and follow in her family’s footsteps as she will attend and play field hockey at the University of Maine starting in the fall of 2018. Abbott, selected by The Forecaster as Cheverus’ Fall Female Athlete of the Year this school year, was also selected to the SMAA first-team all-star team and the Maine All-State team. She was the Stags’ Rookie of the Year in 2014, Most Valuable Player in 2016 and top scorer in 2016. Abbott has scored more than 40 goals in her three-year high school career. Abbott’s grandfather, Walter Abbott, worked at the University of Maine for over a half-century as a football coach, administrator and professor, and her father, Steve Abbott, was the Black Bears’ athletic director from 2010-13.

“I grew up cheering for UMaine, so playing for the Black Bears will be a dream come true,” Hannah Abbott said. “I’m excited to represent the state that I love, get an incredible education and play on a top tier Division I field hockey team.”

“Hannah’s level-headedness and leadership has made her a true partner for me as a coach,” said Cheverus coach Sally Cloutier. “I’m so happy that she has decided on the University of Maine and I am thrilled to have her on my team for one more season.”

