Chebeague solar array heads to Planning Board

CHEBEAGUE ISLAND — The town is moving toward installing a solar array at 49 Littlefield Road.

According to former Selectman Chris Loder, the array is intended to cover the majority of electrical consumption needs for the municipality – the town office, public works garage, fire station, school, Stone Wharf, and Chandler’s Wharf – which costs about $12,000 annually.

The ground-mounted array would sit on the same property as the public works garage, in the town’s “Island Residential” zone.

At a public hearing on Nov. 2, the Board of Adjustment and Appeals voted 4-0 to allow a zoning exception for the property, which would not typically permit a solar array.

The proposal must now receive approval from the Planning Board. Loder said he expects it will be on the board’s agenda this month or in December.