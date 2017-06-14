Chebeague Islanders reject paper-street articles

CHEBEAGUE ISLAND — Uncontested candidates Herb Maine and Courtney Doughty were elected Tuesday to three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen and School Board, respectively.

Residents at the annual Town Meeting on June 10 also approved all but three of 68 warrant articles. The three items that failed were all related to paper streets.

At the polls, Maine received 106 votes and Doughty received 112. Maine is replacing Selectman Nelson Stevens and Doughty is taking School Board member Beverly Johnson’s place.

At Town Meeting, Article 5 was placed on the warrant by selectmen as a competing article to Article 6 to “extend the town’s right to accept the section of the paper street known as Hamilton Circle,” which was was placed on the warrant after a petition by residents. Both items failed.

According to Town Administrator Marjorie Stratton, a solution will be discussed by the Board of Selectmen at a later date.

Article 9 was to extend the rights of three other paper streets: Elizabeth and Maquoit roads and Sunset Avenue.

Stratton said she did not know the vote tally for each of the failed warrants.

