Chase leads to Freeport man's arrest, damage to Yarmouth business

CUMBERLAND — A Freeport man was arrested in Yarmouth just after midnight Tuesday after leading a police officer on a high-speed chase.

Anthony Lane, 21, of Harraseeket Road, Freeport, was arrested on Route 88 by Officer Scott Hendee on charges of eluding an officer, criminal speeding, driving to endanger, and operating without a license. The chase ended when Lane crashed into three vehicles parked at Reed’s Machine Shop in Yarmouth.

According to Police Chief Charles Rumsey, the chase began on Tuttle Road after Hendee stopped Lane, who was driving his mother’s 2008 Dodge Avenger. Rumsey said the vehicle had a missing license plate light, and Lane was also driving erratically before he was pulled over on Route 88. When Hendee approached the vehicle on foot, Rumsey said, Lane sped away.

Hendee said the vehicle reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. At that point Hendee backed off for safety reasons, and Lane slowed down, too.

When Hendee picked up the pursuit Lane sped away again, before crashing into the vehicles at Reed’s. Lane’s vehicle was totaled, the three parked vehicles were damaged, and the machine shop was also damaged when a car was pushed into the side of the building.

The 2.2-mile car chase lasted for less than two minutes. Lane was transferred to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was released on bail Tuesday morning, pending an Oct. 25 court appearance.

Lane

Anthony Lane, of Freeport, crashed his mother’s 2008 Dodge Avenger into three vehicles at Reed’s Machine Shop in Yarmouth just after midnight Sept. 13 after allegedly leading a Cumberland police officer on a high-speed chase.

A road sign impaled a truck parked at Reed’s Machine Shop in Yarmouth after Anthony Lane struck the sign during a high-speed car chase that started in Cumberland.

According to Cumberland Police Chief Charles Rumsey, Reed’s Machine Shop in Yarmouth sustained “a few thousand dollars” worth of damage after Anthony Lane crashed into vehicles parked outside the building during a car chase Sept. 13.