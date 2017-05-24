Charges against Portland Black Lives Matter group will not be reinstated

PORTLAND — Charges will not be reinstated against 17 protesters arrested in a Commercial Street demonstration last year in support of Black Lives Matter.

In a six-page decision released Wednesday, Judge Lance Walker ruled Cumberland County District Attorney Stephanie Anderson’s decision to terminate a Feb. 1 restorative justice meeting with the defendants did not mean the defendants violated the terms of the meeting.

“The State agreed to have the Defendants participate in a restorative justice meeting and it has an obligation to try and make it work,” Walker said.

His decision came after a six-hour hearing May 19 at in the Cumberland County Unified Criminal Docket in Portland.

While ruling against prosecutors seeking to restore the charges to the criminal docket, Walker also ruled the terms of the plea agreement that set up the restorative justice meeting are still in effect, so a new meeting must be held.

“I think the decision makes a lot of sense. However, we felt the defendants’ decision to comply with requirements to engage in restorative justice had been met,” Attorney Jon Gale, who defended Karen Lane against charges of obstructing a public way and failure to disperse, said Wednesday.

How to proceed is a matter of discussion and planning that Gale declined to discuss.

“What is clear is, the state has been given some direction from the court because certain terms they want are not being agreed to by the protesters,” he said.

Lane, of Auburn; Lelia Saad, of South Portland; and Idman Abdulkadir, Mariana Angelo, Alba Briggs, Sable Knapp, Kennedy Johnson, Caitlin Vaughan, Salma Hassan, Sarah Lazare, Nasreen Sheikyousef, Kennedy Barteaux, Shadiyo Hussain-Ali, Llewellyn Pinkerton, Leah Kravette, Benny Vanderburgh, and Jenessa Hayden, all of Portland, were arrested July 15, 2016, after blocking Commercial Street near Pearl Street for three hours.

All were charged with obstructing a public way and failure to disperse. Abdulkadir, Ali, Angelo, Briggs, Hassan, Lazare and Sheikyousef faced additional charges, including obstructing government administration and disorderly conduct.

Attorney Jon Gale testifies May 19 in Portland. He said May 24 that a ruling for defendants sets guidelines on how to complete a plea agreement for the July 15, 2016, arrests of demonstrators supporting Black Lives Matter.